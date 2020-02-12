The Lost Cajun Expands Nashville Area Footprint

uthentic Cajun concept to open Mt. Juliet location in development deal

Covington, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Lost Cajun , a family-friendly restaurant with a focus on authentic Cajun food served with Southern hospitality, is set to further expand its Nashville footprint. Opening in mid-February, the Mt. Juliet location joins Hendersonville as the second in the area.

Located at 512-520 Pleasant Grove Rd. in Mt. Juliet, the new restaurant is owned and operated by area entrepreneurs Rob and Susan Estrada. This new restaurant is the second of three planned for the Nashville area, all owned by the Estradas.

“Our experience with The Lost Cajun has been the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” Rob said. “We always wanted to bring a taste of New Orleans to our home here, and The Lost Cajun allowed us to do that tenfold. We’re excited to see our community of Lost Cajun fans and guests grow in Mt. Juliet and our new locations.”

The Estradas first came across The Lost Cajun while visiting their daughter in Colorado. After visiting two of the Colorado restaurants, Rob and Susan knew they found the perfect concept for them. As for their restaurants, the husband-and-wife team bring a combined 50 years of food industry experience.

“Serving the Hendersonville community has been an incredible experience,” added Susan. “Bringing our guests impeccable service and serving real Cajun food is what we strive to do every day, and we will bring that with us to Mt. Juliet and beyond.”

The Lost Cajun’s menu offers diners a sampling of traditional Cajun fare, including two gumbos: seafood and chicken and sausage. Red beans and rice, fried seafood, crawfish etouffee and lobster bisque also top the menu, as does another Cajun staple, jambalaya. And what Cajun restaurant would be complete without beignets for dessert?

The Lost Cajun further distinguishes itself with a fantastic down-home atmosphere – a true hole-in-the-wall with wooden tables, unique decorations and an expertly crafted playlist of Zydeco music. The open kitchen concept harks back to the wooden counters in Louisiana’s gumbo houses; patrons can watch their food being cooked and hear the courtesy and respect commonly associated with Cajun culture.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with Rob and Susan,” said Raymond Griffin, Founder and CEO of The Lost Cajun. “From the beginning, they have exemplified what we look for in our franchise partners: a passion for Southern hospitality and service and a love of Cajun food and culture. The value of their experience has been evident in the success of their Hendersonville location, and we’re confident their new restaurants will thrive.”

About The Lost Cajun

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2013, The Lost Cajun is a family-friendly restaurant concept with a focus on authentic Cajun food served with traditional Southern hospitality. Today, there are 23 restaurants open and operating in seven states, with several others in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.thelostcajun.com .