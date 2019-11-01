Little Caesars Pizza Treats Veterans and Military to Free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo for Veterans Day

Veterans Day Marks 13th Anniversary of Little Caesars Veterans Program

Detroit, MI (RestaurantNews.com) As part of a long-standing tradition of giving back and honoring U.S. military men and women, Little Caesars® Pizza is offering all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide this Veterans Day.

On Monday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive their free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!

Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product. A nod to Little Caesars hometown, the DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza is a Detroit-style, rectangular pizza that gets its crispy-crunchy edge and chewy inside texture from baking in a custom metal pan.

“Little Caesars is thankful to all of our veterans and members of the military who do so much to take care of us,” said Little Caesars President and CEO, David Scrivano. “This is a small token of our appreciation for the time they’ve served on our behalf. We hope they will enjoy lunch on us and know that we are truly honored to serve them.”

Veterans Day also marks the 13th anniversary of the Little Caesars Veterans Program. Created in 2006, the Little Caesars Veterans Program provides honorably discharged veterans with significant discounts and credits towards opening a Little Caesars franchise. The goal is to give veterans a business opportunity when they transition to civilian life or seek a career change, and to thank them for the sacrifices they and their families made for our country.

“As an organization we believe that our veterans, the men and women who have given so much to serve our country, should return home with business prospects to help them achieve their hopes and dreams,” said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Little Caesars. “So, we created a program to honor veterans and provide them with an opportunity to become business owners.”

The Little Caesars Veterans Program has grown steadily. Since the program launched, veterans have opened more than 350 Little Caesars stores. Little Caesars believes veterans possess the integrity and character to become exemplary Little Caesars owners.

Little Caesars has been “giving back” since opening our first store in 1959. The Little Caesars Veterans Program, and the Little Caesars Love Kitchen reflect our strong belief and business philosophy that giving back and making a difference is something we can all do.

There is no coupon required to redeem the offer. Veterans and military personnel must present proof of service (such as ID card with veteran designation, DD-214 form, or current military-issued ID card). See https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/promotion-rules/veterans-day for Terms and Conditions.

About Little Caesars® Pizza

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States and the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 states and 24 countries and territories around the world.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named “Best Value in America” for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates – 2007-2018 entitled “Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money”). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.