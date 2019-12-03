Let TooJay’s Deli Do the Cooking this Holiday Season

Dine in the restaurant or at home on Christmas Day or during the eight days of Hanukkah

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Tis’ the season to make memories with friends and family while enjoying a special holiday meal! For parties large and small, TooJay’s Deli offers a traditional Christmas Day menu and Hanukkah favorites this holiday season.

Christmas

TooJay’s can cater holiday celebrations at home or at the office. The catering menu includes traditional turkey and glazed ham dinners, served with mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and a fresh vegetable. Side dishes can be ordered by the pound and include glazed carrots, turkey gravy, green beans Almondine, yams, mashed potatoes and cornbread stuffing. The seasonal favorite Red Velvet Cake is back in TooJay’s delectable bakery for a limited time. Guests are encouraged to check with their local TooJay’s for special Christmas Day hours, excluding the Tampa location which will be closed.

Hanukkah

Hanukkah begins on the evening of Sunday, December 22 and lasts eight days. TooJay’s signature homemade mini potato pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce are a great option as well as the beef brisket platter featuring lean and tender brisket and crisp mini potato pancakes served with mushroom demi-glace and a fresh vegetable. Guests can order homemade mini blue and white cookies in advance from TooJay’s famous bakery for the holidays.

Holiday Gift Cards

Perfect for any occasion, you can give AND receive when purchasing TooJay’s gift cards! Guests receive a $5 bonus card for future use with every $25 TooJay’s gift card they purchase between now and December 24. See restaurant for full details.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests at 30 restaurants in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Collier County, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received the 2019 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich Shop and Best Dessert from The Palm Beach Post, the 2018 Best of the Menu Tracker for its Nova Latkes from Nation’s Restaurant News, the 2019 and 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida, the 2019 and 2018 Dining Award for Best Deli from Orlando Magazine.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com. Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli.

