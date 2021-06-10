Ledo Pizza Named Official Pizza of the Ripken Experience Aberdeen

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand teams up with Ripken Baseball to sponsor a local team in the Blue Crab Week-Long Experience

Aberdeen, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is hitting it out of the park as the new Official Pizza of The Ripken Experience

Aberdeen!

The popular Maryland-based pizza brand has joined The Ripken Experience

Aberdeen in its mission to inspire athletes through remarkable experiences “The Ripken Way.” From July 11-16, Ledo Pizza will sponsor a local team from Aberdeen to participate in the Blue Crab Week-Long Experience, an annual baseball tournament that will feature appearances by Bill and Cal Ripken, Jr. To add to the excitement, the lucky sponsored team will receive a free Ledo Pizza party!

“We are huge baseball fans and couldn’t be more thrilled to be the Official Pizza of The Ripken Experience

Aberdeen,” said Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall. “We were searching for additional ways to get involved throughout the community, so we were super excited when we came across this opportunity. We can’t wait to cheer on all of the local baseball teams that will be participating in the fun annual tournament!”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About The Ripken Experience

Aberdeen

Founded in 2002, The Ripken Experience

Aberdeen is a state-of-the-art baseball facility that brings teammates, coaches and families together through its Big-League Tournament Experiences. Built in the hometown of Bill and Cal Ripken, Jr., The Ripken Experience

Aberdeen features replica fields of some of the most notable MLB ballparks, including Cal Sr.’s Yard, a two-thirds scale replica of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Hosting over 1,500 teams and 20,000 participants annually, The Ripken Experience

Aberdeen creates countless memories on and off the field for the entire family. Ripken Baseball’s other youth sports destinations include The Ripken Experience

Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), The Ripken Experience

Pigeon Forge (Tennessee), and The Ripken Experience

at Walt Disney World® Resort (Florida).

