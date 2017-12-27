La Mercerie is Roman and Williams’ New Cafe-in-a-Shop

The likes of fashionable homegoods purveyors ABC Carpet & Home and Belgium’s Flamant have had a good go of mixing retail and dining in a chic, almost ideological way. For our part, we admit to being partial sometimes to a bit of stylish shopping while polishing off our afternoon croque monsieur.

And actually, the new Soho NYC flagship store of the namesake design gurus, Roman and Williams Guild, with its royalish colors and rustic-industrial chic, feels kinda Euro to us. And its elegant French cafe La Mercerie, overseen by the Starr Restaurants people – who also run Le Coucou up the street at the 11 Howard hotel – allows that you can both order up an exquisite dish and also take a few dishes home. Chef Marie-Aude Rose’s husband is actually Daniel Rose, who mans the kitchen at Le Coucou – so it’s all very neighborhood-holistic, in a sense.

On the menu? Expect an elegant complement of elevated but amiable soups, crepes, pastries and, yes, even specialty cocktails.

