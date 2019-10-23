Kona Poké Announces Second Location Coming Soon To Sanford

Lake Mary’s Hit Poké Restaurant Kicks Off Expansion With Its Second Location in Seminole Country to Open this November

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Less than one year after opening in Lake Mary, Seminole County’s popular, fast-casual food concept “Kona Poké” announces its second location coming to Sanford in late November. Now, more poké lovers will enjoy Kona’s healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and a wide variety of toppings to choose from, plus vegan, gluten-free and cooked options available. Guests of the new 1,300 square foot restaurant (1813 WP Ball Boulevard, Sanford, FL 32771) will choose from a variety of Signature Poké Bowls, Build Your Own Bowls, Soup, Salads and Mochi Ice Cream, which they’ll savor inside Kona’s contemporary, relaxing restaurant vibe with subtle elements of poké’s Hawaiian heritage.

“We are very excited to be opening another restaurant, and we think Sanford will be a great location for us,” says Kona Poké Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “The response we’ve received since opening in Lake Mary early this year has been phenomenal. We are ready to deliver the same healthy, high-quality poké bowls to the wonderful Sanford community eagerly awaiting our arrival, and we look forward to continuing to grow the Kona Poké brand more and more in the future.”

Kona Poké has additional corporate store deals in the works in Central Florida and South Florida, including a new restaurant located in O-town West coming in 2020. Kona Poké is also seeking experienced operating partners to become area franchise developers outside of Central Florida.

Stay tuned for Kona Poké Sanford’s Grand Opening with a special beer giveaway and BOGO bowl deal. For more information, call 407-500-KONA or visit www.konapokébowls.com.

Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.

