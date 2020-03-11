Kona Poké Announces Debut of Food Trailer at “Alive After 5” in Downtown Sanford This Thursday and New Location in Apopka

Seminole County’s Hit Poké Restaurant Continues Impressive Expansion With a New Mobile Food Trailer and Third Location in Apopka Coming Soon

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Following the grand openings of two successfully operating Central Florida restaurants in Lake Mary and Sanford, the popular, fast-casual, fresh food concept Kona Poké marks continued growth with two more exciting additions. First, Kona Poké will introduce its sleek, new mobile food trailer at “Alive After 5” street party in historic Downtown Sanford this Thursday, March 12 from 5pm-8pm. Kona-craving patrons will be able to satisfy their hunger by ordering from Kona Poké’s custom-built food trailer unit, which will house all of the same elements as the stores, hence serving up Kona Poké’s award-winning signature bowls, like the popular Kona Fire, Tidal Wave, Bourbon Chicken and Build Your Own vegetarian, vegan and keto friendly bowls.

Starting next week, Kona Poké’s food trailer will be temporally stationed at the site of Kona Poké third store in Apopka opening Summer 2020. Located at 3030 E. Semoran Boulevard, Suite 236, Apopka FL 32703 next to Chick-fil-A in Apopka, the 1,300 square foot store will offer Kona Poké’s complete menu, indoor and outdoor patio seating and various third-party delivery services to surrounding areas.

“We cannot wait to introduce our food trailer in Sanford and Apopka,” says Kona Poké Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “The demand for Kona is huge, and now with the trailer, we can serve even more patrons and at our newest store sites during the construction phase. The growth and popularity of the brand is beyond our wildest dreams, and we look forward to a very big 2020 with even more exciting announcements in to come.”

Guests of Kona Poké s newest additions will enjoy Kona Poké’s healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and cooked options. They can also choose from a variety of Signature Poké Bowls, Build Your Own Bowls, Soup, Salads and Mochi Ice Cream, which they’ll enjoy inside Kona’s contemporary, relaxing restaurant vibe with subtle elements of poké’s Hawaiian heritage.

For more information on Kona Poké, hours of operation, future locations, menu and more, visit www.konapokébowls.com .

Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.