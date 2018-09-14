Kitsune to launch kaiseki-format dinners

Format changes are coming to Japanese-inspired Kitsune (4229 N. Lincoln Ave.), as owner Iliana Regan introduces a kaiseki menu format and joins the Tock reservation system.

Beginning Oct. 3, Kitsune will feature kaiseki menus, exclusively, Wednesdays through Sundays. For the uninitiated, kaiseki-style dining is the height of Japanese haute dining, a tasting menu with artful, elegant courses. Guests will choose among three-course ($35), five-course ($65) or nine-course ($110) menus. Prepaid tickets are on sale now via Tock.

However, Kitsune will still accept walk-in guests, who will be able to select the three- or five-course kaiseki menus.

On Mondays and Tuesdays (beginning Oct. 8), Kitsune will feature an a la carte menu “geared toward spontaneous neighborhood drop-ins.” Phone reservations (773-687-9179) and walk-in guests will be accepted.

