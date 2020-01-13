Kick Off 2020 with Corner Bakery’s New Nourishing Menu Items

Power Breakfast Egg Bowl, Breakfast Wraps, Power Greens & Grains Salad and more available starting Jan. 14

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Corner Bakery is helping guests start their year with thoughtful and wholesome ingredients filled with fresh flavors that lead to mindful choices through its new menu items.

Beginning Jan. 14, guests can make conscious decisions with Corner Bakery’s flavor-forward fare crafted with care. Two new vegetarian items feature a power greens blend of baby kale, arugula & spinach, ancient grains, and chickpeas. Fuel the day with either of these nutrient-dense options that deliver on function and flavor.

Power Breakfast Egg Bowl – scrambled eggs, ancient grains, chickpeas, oven-roasted tomato, fresh Mozzarella, pesto*, power greens blend of baby kale, arugula and spinach.

– scrambled eggs, ancient grains, chickpeas, oven-roasted tomato, fresh Mozzarella, pesto*, power greens blend of baby kale, arugula and spinach. Power Greens & Grains Salad – back by popular demand! power greens blend of baby kale, arugula and spinach, ancient grains, chickpeas, cucumber, oven-roasted tomato, hard-boiled egg, honey balsamic vinaigrette.

For perfectly portable breakfast that delivers on flavor, Corner Bakery’s new breakfast wraps are the solution.

Bacon Breakfast Wrap – scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, oven-roasted tomato, spinach, tomato basil tortilla.

scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, oven-roasted tomato, spinach, tomato basil tortilla. Chicken Sausage Breakfast Wrap – scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, cheddar, oven-roasted tomato, spinach, tomato basil tortilla.

scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, cheddar, oven-roasted tomato, spinach, tomato basil tortilla. Avocado Breakfast Wrap – scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar, spinach, tomato basil tortilla.



Guests looking for a refreshing lunch and dinner option offering portable goodness can try a savory and spicy new wrap.

Spicy Shrimp Club Wrap – shrimp, bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula, Calabrian aioli, tomato basil tortilla.

Celebrate without losing progress towards resolutions with a new festive baby bundt cake.

Confetti Baby Bundt Cake – vanilla baby bundt, rainbow sprinkles, vanilla icing.

“The new year symbolizes new beginnings and many make this as a time to focus on their lifestyle,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “We wanted to offer items that are both nourishing and craveable so our guests can make mindful choices without sacrificing flavor.”

More than a bakery and more than a cafe, Corner Bakery is crafted for today’s lifestyle. Guests can make themselves at home in a comfortable, inviting atmosphere, while staying connected with free WiFi and bottomless cups of hand-roasted coffee or enjoying their meal in the company of family and friends. Corner Bakery also offers an unrivaled catering experience , delivering signature, made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners, including seasonal varieties for any occasion. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com .

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com