KFC’s Famous Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs Return for Sale Starting Today Exclusively at Walmart.com

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Kentucky Fried Chicken®, in partnership with Enviro-Log®, is bringing back its famous fried chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. Starting today, 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs are available exclusively at Walmart.com for $18.99, with free two-day shipping, while supplies last.

Visit kfc.com and order a $20 Fill Up® for delivery1, throw a fried chicken-scented log on the fire, and enjoy the delicious taste, smell and warmth of Colonel Sanders’ fried chicken in complete never-leave-the-couch bliss.

“Last year, we captured the hearts, noses and fireplaces of our fans, but thousands more were clamoring to get their hands on our limited firelogs. So, we brought our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs back with an exclusive partnership with Walmart to spread the finger-lickin’ good cheer,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. “We hope you’ll cuddle up with your family or friends with a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken and a warm fried chicken-scented fire this holiday season.”

With free two-day shipping from Walmart.com, fans will have plenty of time to plan their KFC-centric holiday gathering. The limited-time, limited-quantity firelog makes for a perfect unexpected gift for office Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchanges with friends.

“Since selling out last year, we have received weekly calls from hopeful fans wanting to get their hands on the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. This hearth-warming and hunger-inducing partnership between Enviro-Log, KFC, and Walmart.com is sure to spice things up this holiday season,” said Ross McRoy, president and founder of Enviro-Log.

Last year the limited-edition KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs sold out in just three hours, creating a viral moment for KFC. After the successful partnership with Enviro-Log®, KFC has partnered with the company again to bring back the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, this time available for purchase exclusively via Walmart.com.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world’s most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy

, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy

Tenders, Hot Wings®, Go Cups, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are over 23,000 KFC restaurants in over 140 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/KFC), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kfc) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KFC).

About Enviro-Log, Inc.

Enviro-Log® is an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Ga. Enviro-Log is the largest waxed cardboard recycler in North America and the third largest producer of manufactured firelogs in the U.S. Enviro-Log Firelogs are made of 100 percent recycled materials and burn cleaner than wood while providing 50 percent more heat per pound. Made from 100 percent recycled eco-friendly wax, Enviro-Log Firestarters offer an alternative to kindling, petroleum-based starter blocks, lighter fluids, and ethanol-based gels. Enviro-Log Firelogs and Firestarters can be purchased at select national retail locations in the United States and Canada. More information on Enviro-Log can be found at www.enviro-log.net or by calling (866) 343-6847. Retailers can also send an email to sales@enviro-log.net. You can also follow Enviro-Log on Facebook® at www.Facebook.com/Envirolog, Twitter at www.twitter.com/EnviroLogFire, and Instagram www.instagram/envirologfire for tips and product giveaways.

1 Where available