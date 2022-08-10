JINYA Ramen Bar Unlocks New Insights with Placer.ai Partnership

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant teams up with software program to refine site selection, advance digital marketing efforts and more

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar is joining forces with Placer.ai to elevate its real estate site selection efforts and gain greater insight on where customers live, eat and shop.

Placer.ai is a software program that empowers private and public organizations to make better decisions by helping them understand what’s really happening in the physical world.

“We are really excited to partner with Placer.ai,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder Tomo Takahashi. “We hope to gain a better understanding of who our ramen loving fans are so we can target development in their areas and provide them with the best JINYA experience.”

The acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant’s new partnership will give JINYA the opportunity to use the software for site selection and identifying trade areas that align with its core customer. JINYA will also be able to dive into psychographics, analyze cannibalization studies to ensure locations are not competing with each other and evaluate sites when determining multiple locations in a single trade area. Placer.ai’s predictive sales tool will equate to better forecasting.

“At Placer.ai, our software is programmed with many different tools to identify consumer insights and visit trends,” said Placer.ai CEO and Co-Founder, Noam Ben Zvi. “After launching our world-class mobile analytics platform in November 2018 and closing Series C at $100M in January 2022, we’re on our way toward offering a full market intelligence platform. We are so excited to be a part of JINYA’s journey as they grow their brand across the country. We hope to provide instant and helpful location analytics in order to build a successful future.”

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to shrimp wonton. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2022 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 46 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA, Robata JINYA, LBD Japanese Bar and Lounge, and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

About Placer.ai

Placer.ai is the most advanced foot traffic analytics platform allowing anyone with a stake in the physical world to instantly generate insights into any property for a deeper understanding of the factors that drive success. Placer.ai is the first platform that fully empowers professionals in retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, economic development, and more to truly understand and maximize their offline activities. Find more information here: placer.ai .

