Jimboy’s Tacos Donating 20 Percent of Sales on October 24 to NorCal Wildfire Relief

Jimboy’s NorCal Franchisees Join Forces to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

Folsom, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, Home of the Original American Taco, will donate 20 percent of all sales on Tuesday, October 24, to the Salvation Army’s Wildfire Relief Fund along with local fire stations. To provide much-needed aid to those affected by the devastating wildfires in Northern California, Jimboy’s encourages Sacramento-area residents to dine with them this Taco Tuesday to raise as much funds as possible. To join the cause, guests need only visit on this day and enjoy their Jimboy’s favorites. To find a list of Sacramento-area locations participating in the October 24 fundraiser, go to www.jimboystacos.com/specials.

“Seeing our community, including many longtime Jimboy’s customers, directly impacted by these wildfires has been extremely emotional for us, and we just want to help,” said Jimboy’s Tacos President, Karen Freeman. “My hope is that, with the support of our guests, we can make a donation that will significantly benefit those who have lost so much in these fires. I urge our Sacramento community to visit a participating Jimboy’s on October 24 and help us give hope to those who need it most.”

Through the Norcal Wildfire Relief Fund set up by the Sacramento Salvation Army, the foundation provides food, hydration, hygiene kits and other necessary items to evacuees and first responders, as well as emotional and spiritual care to those who need it most. The Salvation Army, which has been vetted as a trusted emergency service provider for the effected communities, will distribute 100 percent of the funds raised by Jimboy’s towards wildfire disaster relief, with no portion going towards administrative costs. With many local Jimboy’s customers being affected by the devastation, franchise partners at more than 20 locations have stepped up and joined the brand’s efforts to give back to their communities.

Freeman continued, “Family is at the heart of our brand and we are committed to supporting our friends and neighbors during this dire time. Please spend your Taco Tuesday with Jimboy’s on October 24 to help us make an impactful donation to the wildfire relief fund.”

Jimboy’s Tacos is encouraging all fans to head to a participating Jimboy’s restaurant on Tuesday, October 24, to help raise funds for the relief efforts, all while enjoying Jimboy’s Taco “Twosday” when the Original Ground Beef Taco and Bean Taco are only $2 each. To find a participating Jimboy’s location near you, please visit www.jimboystacos.com/specials.

