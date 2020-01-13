It's Girl Scout Cookie season again. Something new — and empowering — has been added

A new flavor and new messaging join the old standards hawked at tables outside supermarkets by enterprising girls as a new Girl Scout Cookie season starts.

Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas, yeah, yeah, yeah, you probably know about those.

What's new? Lemon-Ups, what's on Lemon-Ups and the packaging around Lemon-Ups (and Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas, and Tagalongs).

First, the Lemon-Up cookie itself, soft on top but given crunchiness with a smooth, iced bottom. The softness on top contrasts with the messages encouraging going forth and conquering, such as "I am gutsy," "I am strong" and "I am a risk-taker."

The Girl Scouts say the messages are "inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs" and are "phases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life."

Lemon-Ups packaging includes girls in hard hats and eye guards handling a solar panel outside a house. Each refashioned pack shows some activity available through Girl Scouts - camping, canoeing, creating media content, etc.

Girl Scout cookies sell or $5 or $6 a box, depending on variety.

