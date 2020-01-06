It’s Game On with the Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Super SoulBowl

Available for limited time pick-up at all North Texas Locations

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Soulman’s is helping bring the party home with the grand return of football fan-favorite SUPER SOULBOWL, available for pick-up at all 18 North Texas Soulman’s locations through February 2nd, 2020.

Party-goers can create their own soul-ful combinations with this generous spread that’s plenty for 10 people. The SUPER SOULBOWL includes FRITOS® corn chips, cheddar cheese, homemade pinto beans, jalapenos, banana peppers, smoked sausage, pulled pork and Soulman’s signature Bar-b-que sauce.

Since its introduction five years ago, the SoulBowl has enjoyed a large and loyal fan base as well as national attention as one of the Best BBQ Dishes in DFW by ZAGAT, the world’s most trusted source for information about where to eat, drink, stay and play around the globe.

“The SoulBowl has been an MVP on our menu since 2015, and the SUPER SOULBOWL was a tremendous success last year, so we wanted to bring it back to give our customers what they want: the ability to create their favorite combinations in the comfort of whichever ‘game-watching party’ living room they are in,” says Baylea Trulove, Director of Marketing for Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

Priced at $89.95, the SUPER SOULBOWL comes with all the ingredients, bowls and utensils needed to build customizable Big Bowls for the Big Game.

Orders are taken at each Soulman’s location or online here.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

