Indulge in Corner Bakery’s New Wholesome Holiday Dishes

Rustic Italian Panini, Chicken Rosa Pasta, Caramel Pecan Chocolate Baby Bundt Cake and more now available

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Corner Bakery is catering to your indulgent side with the debut of its new seasonal menu items.

Starting today and continuing through January, guests can get into the holiday spirit with flavor-forward fare crafted with care in oven-warmed kitchens using fresh seasonal ingredients and techniques, like sautéing pasta over an open flame. These new wholesome dishes include:

Rustic Italian Panini – Pecan wood smoked ham, pepperoni, provolone, oven-roasted tomato, pesto vinaigrette, and spicy Calabrian chili spread served on grilled sourdough. This refresh on an existing favorite adds a spicy new flavor to the menu.

– Pecan wood smoked ham, pepperoni, provolone, oven-roasted tomato, pesto vinaigrette, and spicy Calabrian chili spread served on grilled sourdough. This refresh on an existing favorite adds a spicy new flavor to the menu. Chicken Rosa Pasta – Grilled chicken, parmesan, spinach, oven-roasted tomato, cavatappi pasta, pesto, tomato cream sauce, and toasted breadcrumbs. The flavors of Corner Bakery’s signature Chicken Pomodori Panini are the inspiration behind this craveable pasta.

– Grilled chicken, parmesan, spinach, oven-roasted tomato, cavatappi pasta, pesto, tomato cream sauce, and toasted breadcrumbs. The flavors of Corner Bakery’s signature Chicken Pomodori Panini are the inspiration behind this craveable pasta. Caramel Pecan Chocolate Baby Bundt Cake – Chocolate baby bundt, caramel, and candied pecans. In addition to Corner Bakery’s seasonal Maple Pecan Pumpkin variety, these delicious bundt cakes will add the holiday spirit to any occasion this season.

Also renowned for its signature coffee, Corner Bakery is featuring two specialty drinks, including White Chocolate Mint Cold Brew, a returning guest favorite that is now also available as a latte.

“As we head into the holidays, our new flavors are sure to warm your spirits,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “We enjoyed crafting these new dishes and beverages that are sure to brighten your day.”

Skip the hassle of cooking and pick up a Bar Bite Tray, Cookie Bite Tray, or Cinnamon Crème Cake complete with festive holiday packaging. In addition to new seasonal dishes and drinks, Corner Bakery is offering these delicious options for guests to serve at their upcoming holiday parties.

Also, during this time, guests will receive a $5 bonus card* with the purchase of a $25 gift card – the ideal stocking stuffer – or a large Cinnamon Crème Cake! *Valid at participating locations. Bonus card valid 1/1/20-1/31/20.

More than a bakery and more than a cafe, Corner Bakery is crafted for today’s lifestyle. Guests can make themselves at home in a comfortable, inviting atmosphere, while staying connected with free WiFi and bottomless cups of hand-roasted coffee or enjoying their meal in the company of family and friends. Corner Bakery also offers an unrivaled catering experience, delivering signature, made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners, including seasonal varieties for any occasion. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com.

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com