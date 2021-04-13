IHOP Unveils New Steakhouse Premium Bacon

IHOP Becomes First National Family Dining Restaurant Chain to Offer Thick-Cut Premium Bacon

Glendale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) IHOP ® today introduced the brand’s new Steakhouse Premium Bacon, its latest menu innovation on the new Bacon Obsession menu, making IHOP the first national family dining restaurant chain to provide this one-of-a-kind offering – all at the great value guests expect from IHOP. Steakhouse Premium Bacon is a juicy, delicious thick-cut piece of bacon that is five times thicker than IHOP’s regular bacon, fried to tender, crispy perfection and finished with a maple glaze for the perfect savory and sweet combination.

In addition to the new Steakhouse Premium Bacon, which can be added to any breakfast combo for $1.49 for a limited time*, IHOP is introducing a Bacon Obsession menu that offers an array of craveable, mouth-watering options including everything from a Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger to a Maple Bacon Milkshake.

“As guests begin to return to restaurants, we know they’re looking for broadly appealing and familiar comfort foods, as well as new ways to enjoy classic favorites, and bacon is the perfect option that fits both needs,” said Jay Johns, President at IHOP. “Our new Steakhouse Premium Bacon and Bacon Obsession Menu continues to position us as the leader in breakfast, and showcases our commitment to innovation throughout the breakfast, lunch and dinner hours. We’re thrilled to offer a new way for folks to enjoy bacon in a form that is most typically seen in fine dining settings, served up at IHOP in affordable combinations that can be enjoyed any time of day.”

The limited-time Bacon Obsession menu – which features the Steakhouse Premium Bacon in many of the offerings – includes seven brand new menu items:

Steakhouse Premium Bacon BreakFEAST® : Two slices of tender, juicy hickory-smoked steakhouse premium bacon finished with a slightly sweet maple Served with golden hash browns, two eggs your way and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

: Two slices of tender, juicy hickory-smoked steakhouse premium bacon finished with a slightly sweet maple Served with golden hash browns, two eggs your way and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger : A slice of tender, juicy hickory-smoked steakhouse premium bacon finished with a slightly sweet maple glaze atop our all-natural, Black Angus Steakburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and our signature IHOP Served with a side of French fries, onion rings or two buttermilk pancakes.

: A slice of tender, juicy hickory-smoked steakhouse premium bacon finished with a slightly sweet maple glaze atop our all-natural, Black Angus Steakburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and our signature IHOP Served with a side of French fries, onion rings or two buttermilk pancakes. Steakhouse BLT : Two slices of tender, juicy hickory-smoked steakhouse premium bacon finished with a slightly sweet maple glaze atop lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and our signature IHOP® Served with a side of French fries, onion rings or two buttermilk pancakes.

: Two slices of tender, juicy hickory-smoked steakhouse premium bacon finished with a slightly sweet maple glaze atop lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and our signature IHOP® Served with a side of French fries, onion rings or two buttermilk pancakes. Candied Bacon Pancakes: Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes loaded with crispy hickory-smoked bacon pieces, drizzled with vanilla sauce and dulce de leche caramel sauce. Topped with a slice of candied bacon and crowned with whipped Served with eggs, hash browns and more.

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes loaded with crispy hickory-smoked bacon pieces, drizzled with vanilla sauce and dulce de leche caramel sauce. Topped with a slice of candied bacon and crowned with whipped Served with eggs, hash browns and more. Maple Bacon Milkshake : A vanilla milkshake blended with sweet maple glaze & hickory-smoked bacon pieces. Crowned with whipped topping, a drizzle of maple glaze and a slice of candied bacon.

: A vanilla milkshake blended with sweet maple glaze & hickory-smoked bacon pieces. Crowned with whipped topping, a drizzle of maple glaze and a slice of candied bacon. OREO® ‘N Bacon Waffle Sundae: Two OREO cookie-filled Belgian waffle quarters topped with hickory-smoked bacon pieces, more OREO cookie pieces, chocolate sauce, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped topping and a slice of candied bacon.

Two OREO cookie-filled Belgian waffle quarters topped with hickory-smoked bacon pieces, more OREO cookie pieces, chocolate sauce, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped topping and a slice of candied bacon. Bacon Lovers Combo: Two Candied Bacon Pancakes, served with two slices hickory-smoked bacon and two eggs your way. Available Monday-Friday for a limited time only; price and participation may vary.

IHOP is launching new Steakhouse Premium Bacon by letting the bacon speak for itself on Clubhouse. The pancake brand is going live on the popular audio-only app, serving up the sounds of cooking bacon all day long. Tune in via @IHOPofficial on Clubhouse on April 13 only.

IHOP has added enhanced health and safety protocols in accordance with CDC, FDA, and state and local guidelines. To learn more about IHOP’s COVID-19 response, visit ihop.com/covid-19-response . Restaurant hours and capacity limitations may be impacted due to COVID-19. Guests should call their local restaurant to confirm these details.

* Tax and gratuity excluded. Valid with breakfast combos. Excludes 55+, Kids and IHOPPY Hour combos. Limited time only. Not valid with other discounts, coupons or offers.

OREO and the OREO Wafer Design are trademarks of Mondelez International group, used with permission.

