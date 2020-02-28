“I’m Ready for Monday,” Said Nobody Ever…Until Now – McDonald’s Declares March 2 National Egg McMuffin Day with Free Egg McMuffin Sandwiches

Breakfast fans can redeem their free Egg McMuffin through the McDonald’s App

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) McDonald’s changed the breakfast game forever in 1971 with the introduction of the Egg McMuffin – the FIRST ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, and arguably the BEST. Now, nearly 50 years after its debut, this fan favorite is getting the celebration it deserves: its very own national holiday. That’s right, we’re declaring Monday, March 2nd National Egg McMuffin Day.

We’re inviting fans to celebrate with us by getting a free, freshly prepared Egg McMuffin at participating McDonald’s nationwide. Customers need only download our mobile App to redeem this offer between 6-10:30 AM local time on Monday, March 2*. Now that’s something worth getting up for.

“While we’re giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we’re really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald’s breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, ‘hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?’,” said David Tovar, Vice President of U.S. Communications. “We’re always looking for new ways to show our fans love and remind them, no matter where they might be, a great tasting and convenient breakfast is just around the corner for them at McDonald’s.”

The iconic Egg McMuffin was first created in early 1971 by Herb Peterson, an owner and operator in Santa Barbara, California. What started as an attempt to make Eggs Benedict became a breakfast icon: the Egg McMuffin. Herb is also credited with creating the Teflon rings to give the eggs their perfectly rounded shape – a tool that has inspired other brands around the world.

The Egg McMuffin is an excellent source of protein and oh so delicious. We place a freshly cracked Grade A egg on a toasted English Muffin topped with real butter and add lean Canadian bacon and melty American cheese.

McDonald’s has been a leader at breakfast for nearly 50 years. From introducing Breakfast Burritos (1991) and McGriddles (2003) to letting there be All Day Breakfast (2015) and debuting our current 2 for $4 Mix and Match Value Deal, customers have what they love at the speed and convenience they trust and expect from us.

Don’t forget to join our National Egg McMuffin Day celebration by logging into our App and redeeming your free Egg McMuffin sandwich on Monday, March 2 from 6-10:30 AM at your participating McDonald’s restaurant.

We can’t wait to show you what else is worth waking up early for!

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

* Valid for one time use from 6 – 10:30 AM on 3/2/20 at participating U.S. McDonald’s. McDonald’s mobile App download and registration required. Not available with McDelivery. Mobile Order & Pay available at participating McDonald’s.