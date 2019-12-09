Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Now Open In Loganville, Georgia

The Widely Popular, Fresh and Delicious, Central Florida Based Chicken Tenders Brand Opens Its First Restaurant Outside of Florida in Georgia

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The Peach State has officially gotten tastier. The popular, fast-growing, Central Florida based chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s celebrates the grand opening of its first location outside of Florida in Loganville, Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. The 2,795 square foot store is the first free-standing Huey Magoo’s restaurant, which also features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru that will open in early January 2020. Huey Magoo’s Loganville is owned by Huey Magoo’s franchisees Dean Thompson, Derry Thompson and Alex Larson of DAD’s Tenders, who are also seasoned franchisees of Papa John’s. The store is managed by Justin Gilbert and Will Thompson. Loganville is the first store in Thompson’s development deal of up to 46 Huey Magoo’s stores to open in the Greater Atlanta area. With three more lease agreements in the final stages in Covington, Monroe and Conyers, Thompson is actively looking for motivated individuals to join their growing restaurant and management team.

“It has been a dream come true to open in Alex’s and my hometown,” says Dean Thompson. “He and I have raised our children since they were born here in Loganville, and we have been a big part of the community from schools and sports to a whole lot of fundraising. We currently operate 11 Papa John’s and four of them are within eight miles of the Loganville Huey Magoo’s, so we cannot wait to be able to offer family, friends and business associates another award-winning product, the world’s best chicken tenders.”

Howard continues, “With Dean, Derry and Alex’s tremendous experience and unbelievable passion for the Huey Magoo’s brand, I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them as our franchisees in the state of Georgia. Words cannot express what a huge milestone opening Loganville is for the brand, as our first location outside of Florida and our first free-standing Huey Magoo’s, in what we hope will become many more. When I first tasted Huey Magoo’s, I knew it was something special, and the phenomenal growth we have experienced in the last year, with much more to come across the Southeast, is a true testament to that. It’s certainly a very exciting time for Huey Magoo’s.”

Loganville will offer guests Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. Guests of all ages will also enjoy Huey Magoo’s warm and inviting design.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 4630 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, GA 30052. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com, or call 470-462-4667 for the Loganville location. For franchising information, contact Andy Howard at 214-293-1564 or andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to South Florida, Tampa, Atlanta, Mississippi and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com