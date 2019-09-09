Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Now Open In Daytona Beach

Central Florida’s Greatest Tasting Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates Its First Location In Volusia County, Florida

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Following nine successful restaurants in Central Florida and major plans to expand to multiple cities throughout the Southeast, Huey Magoo’s celebrates the grand opening of the first location in Daytona Beach, Florida today, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. The 2,000 square foot store, which seats 60 guests, is owned by skilled new Huey Magoo’s Franchisee Evan Klingman, who brings 27 years of management experience in the food service industry to the fast-growing brand. Daytona Beach is the first of three Huey Magoo’s restaurants that Klingman plans to open in Volusia County over the next two to three years.

“The Huey Magoo’s train keeps on moving, and we do not plan on stopping anytime soon,” says Howard. “We are very fortunate to bring Evan and all his years of industry experience to the company, and we are beyond excited to expand our footprint to Volusia County.” Klingman continues, “We are thrilled to finally start serving the Daytona Beach community the very best tasting, top-quality chicken tenders and service, and it’s an honor to join the impressive company and spearhead growth along the Florida Space Coast.”

Daytona Beach will offer Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. The store will also feature Huey Magoo’s sleek, industrial and relaxed design.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 1268 Beville Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com, or call 386-238-9232 for the Daytona Beach location. For franchising information, contact Andy Howard at 214-293-1564 or andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to South Florida, Tampa, Atlanta and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com