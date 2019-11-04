Huddle House Shows Appreciation for Military on Veterans Day

Restaurant Chain Offering Free Order of “Sweet Cakes” pancakes to Active Military and Veterans Nov. 8-11

(RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT: Known for bringing friends and family together and our commitment to the community, Huddle House is showing respect and support for those who have and continue to protect our country by offering a FREE order of Sweet Cakes (any variety) to all active duty, retired and veteran military members from November 8 – 11.

WHY: To show respect and express our thanks for our nation’s active duty, retired and veteran military members, many of whom have put their lives on the line to protect our country, we believe that an order of our thick, fluffy Sweet Cakes pancakes is a nice way to share a token of appreciation and thank them for their service.

WHEN: Veterans Day Weekend (Friday, November 8 – Monday, November 11)

WHERE: All Huddle House locations

HOW: Just show a valid military ID

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The principles on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 55 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.

