Hooters Signs Franchise Agreement with OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

OYO Hotel & Casino is the newest domestic franchisee for Hooters

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters of America, LLC, announced today the signing of a long-term franchise agreement with OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas to continue the operation of the Hooters Restaurant & Saloon at the former Hooters Casino Hotel.

“The Hooters restaurant at 115 Tropicana Avenue has been an icon for many years in Las Vegas, and we are very pleased to have the opportunity for the restaurant to continue serving guests at the hotel and in the surrounding community for years to come,” said Mark Whittle, Chief Development Officer for Hooters of America. “We are also excited to welcome the OYO Hotel & Casino group into the Hooters franchise system and look forward to their stewardship of the brand at this iconic location.”

“We at OYO Hotel & Casino are excited to have the Hooters restaurant as a part of our F&B offerings for not just the guests visiting from around the world, but also the city dwellers that love to watch their favorite sport on the big screen or attend some fun events and enjoy the world-famous Hooters dishes,” said Abhinav Sinha, COO and Partner, OYO Hotels & Homes USA. “We welcome Hooters of America officially to the OYO family and look forward to jointly creating unique experiences for guests at OYO Hotel & Casino.”

Guests will continue to enjoy Hooters’ mouthwatering menu options which include fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of handmade burgers, delicious seafood dishes, fan-favorite fried pickles, and of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings. All of these craveable delicious dishes will be served up by none other than the iconic and world-famous Hooters Girls.

In the last three years, Hooters has opened 30 new corporate-owned locations and 40 franchise-owned locations. Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with the franchise and company-owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising .

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC is the franchisor and operator of more than 410 Hooters restaurants in 37 states and 23 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time, the simple fact that the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary by visiting Hooters and enjoying the perfect combination of great food, fun times, and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the iconic Hooters Girls and their famous orange shorts. For more information about Hooters, visit www.hooters.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/hooters , www.facebook.com/hooters , www.instagram.com/hooters, or on Snapchat at “hooters.”

About OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

OYO Hotel & Casino is located one block from the famous Las Vegas Strip and directly across from the Las Vegas Monorail, providing access to all Las Vegas has to offer. The property features 657 rooms and suites, the world’s busiest Hooters Restaurant & Saloon, and fun-focused venues like the Porch, Pool, and The Underground Lounge. The 30,000 square foot casino floor offers 330 slot and video poker machines, 20 table games, and a full Sports Book by William Hill. OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas is owned by OYO Hotels & Homes, the world’s second-largest and fastest-growing hotel chain and is operated by Highgate with casino operations run by Paragon Gaming. For more information, call 1.866.584.6687 or visit www.oyolasvegas.com .

