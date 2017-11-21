Hooters Breaks into Spain with First Barcelona Location

Franchisee Grupo Iberfood delivers first of 15 new Hooters locations in Spain and Portugal

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters of America, LLC, today announced the first-ever Hooters location in Barcelona, Spain, led by franchisee Grupo Iberfood, is now open. This marks the first of 15 new Hooters locations the group is planning to open across Spain and Portugal over the next three years. Hooters invites local residents and visitors of the popular city to take a break from the ordinary and enjoy great tasting food with friends and family among iconic Hooters Girl hospitality.

The new 4,844-square foot venue, conveniently located at Ronda de Can Rabadà No. 22 Local 2, 08860 Castelldefels, Barcelona, features Hooters latest prototype design elements and offers sports fans front row seats to cheer on their favorite teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings. Hooters of Barcelona boasts 30 wall-mounted flat screen televisions, making it easy for fans to catch their favorite game.

“Barcelona is a beautiful city with so much to offer,” said Julio Arias, chief executive officer, Grupo Iberfood. “Introducing the first-ever Hooters here just adds one more thing to love! We are thrilled to bring a brand-new Hooters location to this fun and cosmopolitan city, and we look forward to welcoming individuals and families to come in and enjoy Hooters world-famous wings.”

The international franchisee is planning to open 14 more Hooters locations in Spain and Portugal over the next three years. The first wave of restaurants will be in Spain, including the first-ever Hooters in Madrid. The next focus for development will be in Portugal, specifically around the Lisbon metropolitan area, with Portugal’s first Hooters location slated to open in late 2018.

“With Barcelona being a cultural hub known for its rich history in sports, we feel introducing the Hooters concept here is a natural fit,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “We are confident in our work with the Grupo Iberfood team who are fully committed to introduce the Hooters brand to Spain and Portugal.”

The new locations will incorporate the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving persona of the Hooters brand along with contemporary elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. From a centrally located bar featuring 13 draught beers unique to Spain, to a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, comfortable seating options, and a top-of-the-line AV package perfect for watching all the games, more than ever Hooters is the perfect destination for just about any occasion that calls for great food and fun.

While guests will still enjoy Hooters craveable burgers, wings, appetizers and salads, they can expect some additions to the menus to suit local taste buds. These include regional dishes such Romesco and Bravas.

Hooters continues its acceleration of restaurant openings and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 28 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”

