Hit the Road to Refresh in the Dunkin’ Refreshers RV

Missed out on summer travel plans? Dunkin’ is giving one lucky fan the chance to win a week in a one-of-a-kind RV inspired by Dunkin’ Refreshers

Canton, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) This year, many people have had to pump the brakes on plans for a summer getaway. Now, thanks to Dunkin’, Americans have a chance at that much-needed and much-deserved travel re-do, with a moment of refresh out of the house and on the open road. Dunkin’ is tapping into the hottest summer travel trend by creating a Dunkin’ Refreshers RV and giving one fan the chance to win it for a week.

Inspired by the energy and excitement of Dunkin’s popular new iced beverages, the Dunkin’ Refreshers RV is a Dunkin’ devotee’s dream on wheels. The outside features a bright, bold exterior in the brand’s signature pink and orange colors, with special Dunkin’-inspired décor and accessories inside, including a Keurig® K-Mini Plus® coffee maker with Dunkin’ K-Cup® pods and a gift card for Dunkin’ Refreshers to stay running on Dunkin’ all week. Dunkin’ will deliver this truly custom vehicle to one lucky fan on September 20 for a private, week-long RV experience with their family, friends, or members of their quarantine crew.

To enter, Dunkin’ fans can visit Dunkin’s Instagram Stories to share their road to refresh plan, including who from their quaranteam they will bring along, using the hashtag #DunkinRefreshSweepstakes, now through August 16.* For official rules, please visit www.ddsweeps.com .

The RV Industry Association estimates 46 million Americans will take an RV trip in the next 12 months, causing rentals and sales to skyrocket nationwide. According to Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin’, “People who have had their vacation plans cancelled are looking for ways to break out of their familiar four walls and hit the reset button. Just like the feeling of sipping our Dunkin’ Refreshers, we hope a week away in this one-of-a-kind RV helps provide a much-needed mental and physical refresh.”

Dunkin’ introduced Dunkin’ Refreshers in June to give its guests a boost of brightness, energy, and excitement. Available in two vibrant varieties, Strawberry Dragonfruit flavored and Peach Passion Fruit flavored, Dunkin’ Refreshers are made with iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins.** Dunkin’ Refreshers are beautifully bold beverages that will keep guests feeling renewed and refreshed, are under 200 calories, and are made without artificial dyes and flavors.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*No purchase necessary. Must be 25-79 years old with a valid US driver’s license and resident of the contiguous US. Ends 8/16/20. For full official rules, visit www.ddsweeps.com

**A good source of B3, B5, B6 and B12.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .