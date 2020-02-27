Herbed shrimp, orzo dish is especially quick to make

Shrimp flavored with fresh tarragon and lemon juice is a 3-minute dish. Pine nuts add a crunchy texture.

Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta. Fresh tomatoes and basil create a light sauce for the pasta. If best quality fresh tomatoes are not available, use reduced-sodium diced canned tomatoes.

Helpful Hints:

- Any type of small pasta or leftover pasta pieces can be used.

- If using dried tarragon, make sure it is still green. If not it's time to buy a new bottle.

Countdown:

- Place water for pasta on to boil.

- Prepare all ingredients.

- Boil orzo.

- While orzo cooks, make shrimp.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound peeled large shrimp, 1 box orzo, 2 ripe tomatoes, 1 small package pine nuts, 1 bunch fresh basil, 1 bunch fresh tarragon, and 1 lemon.

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

___

HERBED SHRIMP

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 teaspoons olive oil

3 tablespoons pine nuts

3/4 pound peeled shrimp

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves or 2 teaspoons dried tarragon

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Add the pine nuts and shrimp. Toss for 2 minutes or until the shrimp are pink and not translucent. Sprinkle with tarragon, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste and divide between two dinner plates.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 244 calories (40% from fat), 10.8 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 4.4 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 35.3 g protein, 2.9 g carbohydrates, 1.1 g fiber, 210 mg sodium.

ORZO WITH FRESH TOMATO

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

4 ounces orzo (rice-shaped pasta), about 3/4 cup

2 cups 1/2-inch tomato cubes

1/4 cup fresh basil, torn into small pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place a medium-size sauce pan full of water on to boil for orzo. Add orzo to boiling water and boil 9 to 10 minutes. Drain and add tomatoes, basil and olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 310 calories (24% from fat), 8.2 g fat (1.2 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 9.4 g protein, 51 g carbohydrates, 6.5 g fiber, 27 mg sodium.

___

