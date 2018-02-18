We’re taking a little break from Detroit, and venturing to Hamtramck, MI and making a stop at California Burgerz. I have been eating Polish food in Hamtramck for years and was super excited when I heard a burger place opened up. California Burgerz, which opened a few months ago on Conant St, models California’s In-N-Out […]

The post Hamtramck: California Burgerz appeared first on The Bite Tonight.