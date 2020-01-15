The Habit Burger Grill Announces Winners of 50th Anniversary Scholarship Competition

The Habit Awards Twenty $2,500 Scholarships to Further Education for Fans and Habit Team Members

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Habit Burger Restaurants (Nasdaq: HABT) announces the winners of its scholarship competition. The scholarship program aims to recognize and support educational and career goals for inspiring young people in the communities where The Habit Burger Grill operates.

The competition garnered a number of strong submissions from students across the U.S. and 20 deserving winners were chosen to each receive $2,500.

Applicants such as Jimena Aguilar Lozano from Hayward, CA, who aspires to be a social worker to help teens in need, Cayla Rodgers from Ft. Lauderdale who has been working at The Habit while she pursues an accounting degree, and Christopher Vargas of Santa Paula, CA who is eager to become an engineer to develop clean energy solutions impressed the scholarship judges with their drive and passion.

“We were so impressed with the enthusiasm and creativity of the applicants, making choosing winners very difficult. This is a generation of hard-working, energetic people who have an appetite for making the world a better place, and we are excited to help them with their journey,” said Charlotte Lucich, director of product marketing and brand at The Habit Burger Grill.

Another outstanding winner is John Solis from Lodi, CA who boasts a 4.8 GPA while working at The Habit. Other winners include, from the community competition, Sabrina Delmi Figueroa, Sarah Uhlman, Tyler Chapleau, Kylie Maeda, Jessica Homan, Michaela Fluck, Annabelle Fung and Lizeth Sanchez. The Habit Burger Grill team winners are Stephanie Seda, Jose Garcia, Eliza Leach, Kambry Derose, Kelly Munoz, Casie Delaney, and Sophia Miano.

The Habit is best known for its award-winning Charburger, which features a fresh 100% ground beef patty chargrilled over an open flame and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Their restaurants have been serving the Best Tasting Burger in America exactly this way since the first Habit opened in 1969.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Recently celebrating its 50th anniversary , The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice sirloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and the company has since grown to over 270 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington including seven international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

