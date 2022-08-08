Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Hatches Its Newest Location on August 30 at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

Chef and TV Personality Guy Fieri Expands His Partnership With Caesars Entertainment Bringing His Acclaimed Fast-Casual Restaurant, Chicken Guy!, To Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chef, restaurateur, and TV personality, Guy Fieri and Caesars Entertainment are thrilled to announce the arrival of Chicken Guy! at Harrah’s Resort this summer on August 30, which will be the restaurant’s second location on the East Coast.

The opening will further expand Caesars Entertainment’s partnership with Guy Fieri and strengthen the Company’s commitment to introducing diverse, first-class dining experiences in Atlantic City, from fast-casual and quick-service offerings, to elevated fine dining by the country’s top chefs.

“Everybody knows by now that I love AC and am always up for bringing my latest and greatest to the Jersey shore. Chicken Guy! is all about the best freakin’ chicken tenders, sandwiches and shakes that you’re gonna find anywhere and I’m stoked to bring it to Harrah’s Resort,” said Guy Fieri.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the first Chicken Guy! in the Northeast region and partner once again with one of our favorite chefs and TV personalities, Guy Fieri,” said John Koster, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment’s Eastern Division. “A visit to Atlantic City, particularly during the summer, is action-packed with excitement and we’ve found that our guests want good food — fast. Chicken Guy will be a great addition to our dining portfolio at Harrah’s Resort and will be perfectly situated in the center of the action near our world-class Waterfront Conference Center, hotel towers, and The Pool at Harrah’s Resort.”

Guests will see an array of Fieri’s fan favorites, including signature sandwiches, chicken tender combos, salad bowls, and all the special sauces. The menu at Chicken Guy! will feature one-of-a-kind all-natural fresh chicken tenders, hand-pounded to maximize crunch and paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces. Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture. Offering 22 signature sauces to complement any menu item, Chicken Guy is the perfect spot where creativity is shown through chicken recipes. Guests can also enjoy flavorful sides such as Chicken Guy! Fries with Guy’s special fry seasoning, crowd-pleasing Mac Daddy Mac ‘n Cheese, fried pickles, and fresh slaw to perfectly complete their meal. For people who have a sweet tooth, unique desserts such as Triple Double Ice Cream Treat–triple chocolate and double-mint, or the Cinnamon Apple – a heaping cup of vanilla soft serve ice cream smothered in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks cereal will give everyone a taste of Heaven.

Chicken Guy! will be situated adjacent to Pin-Up Pizza, across from The Pool and near Bobby’s Burgers.

For additional information, visit www.caesars.com/harrahs-ac .

About Chicken Guy!

With its flagship location in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and additional locations in Levi’s Stadium, Atlantic City, FedEx Field, Nashville, Winter Park, FL, Gatlinburg, TN., and opening summer 2022, Dadeland Mall, Chicken Guy! features Chef Guy Fieri’s recipe for one-of-a-kind tenders pounded out to maximize crunchy texture and flavor, served with an array of tantalizing sauces. They are brined in a mixture of fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk and infused with a proprietary blend of herbs and spices, giving Chicken Guy! tenders their unique texture and flavor. Sourced from chicken that is all-natural, antibiotic-free, never frozen, hand-pounded, and breaded fresh every day. Chicken Guy! tenders are paired with your choice of a wide range of delicious sauces and don’t forget the delicious sides, including fries with Guy’s signature seasoning, and decadent shakes–your taste buds will be thanking you for the experience. For more information including up-to-date location listings and details about the menu, visit www.chickenguy.com Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @chickenguy and on Facebook at @realchickenguy.

About Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City

Caesars Entertainment owns and operates three Las Vegas-style resort destinations in the Atlantic City region, Caesars Atlantic City , Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City , and Tropicana Atlantic City . From Atlantic City’s world-famous beach and Boardwalk to the Marina District Bay, Caesars Entertainment’s world-class casinos and hotels offer guests unparalleled amenities and experiences, including celebrity chef restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and entertainment, delivered with impeccable service. Home to the country’s premier loyalty card program of its kind, Caesars Rewards, customers have more ways to play, earn, and redeem rewards at over 50 Caesars Rewards destinations across the country in cities such as Las Vegas, New Orleans, Lake Tahoe, and more. To learn more about Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City, visit caesars.com/atlantic-city .

Media Contact:

Jasmine Jones

Allied Global Marketing for Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City

CaesarsAC@alliedglobalmarketing.com

The post Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Hatches Its Newest Location on August 30 at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.