Grub Announces Elevated Bar Experience and Continued Positive Sales for the 6th Straight Month

The emerging brand continues to have year-over-year top-line growth despite falling industry averages.

Bryan/College Station, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Grub Kitchen + Bar is known for its signature burgers and sandwiches, handcrafted shakes, fresh salads, bowls, and both savory and lighter sides. They have elevated their concept to “Kitchen + Bar”, which includes a new menu rollout for all stores beginning early February and ten new cocktails along with an upgraded bar experience. Grub’s new cocktail menu will include the “Wild Monkey”, made with Monkey Shoulder Scotch, pineapple and fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Another new signature drink is the “Strawberry Bubs” with Tito’s Vodka, strawberry puree and champagne. Grub prides itself in embracing the “Grub experience”: recognizing first time guests, tweaking menu offerings to reach a wider audience, and promoting Grub Love, the concept’s loyalty rewards program. “When I first started with Grub I knew I wanted to bring in fresh new cocktails to heighten the atmosphere at the bar”, says Jim Saunders, COO. “We are finally at that point and are excited to offer our guests a wide variety of beer selections and high-end cocktails.”

Scott Harrison, Grub’s Chief Financial Officer, had this to say about the company’s continued growth:

“Comp Sales were positive for 4th quarter 2019, despite the negative impact of the shortened holiday shopping and gift card season. The positive sales continued into January, bringing our streak to 6 consecutive months of year-over-year top-line growth.” It seems the mild winter and warmer weather persuaded some consumers into venturing out, creating incremental restaurant visits during the first month of the new year across the industry. “Our performance once again outpaced the broader restaurant industry, according to Black Box Intelligence,” says Harrison. “Guest Metric scores continued to impress in Q4 as well. We led in nearly every category compared to the competition, and the gap is widening. Grub’s food scores were up while the industry averages fell. Service, Ambiance, and Value scores were also improved throughout the quarter, ending with extremely strong December numbers.”

Grub has their 26th location scheduled to open mid-May in Odessa, TX. With unique burgers like the Texas Luau and Jive Turkey, this fast-casual, chef-driven concept continues to expand from its humble College Station, Texas roots. The Odessa location will mark the second Grub location in the Permian Basin and many wait in anticipation for this new opening. Its sister store is located in Midland, one of Grub’s busiest and most profitable locations right down the road.

About Grub