GreenRiver Michelin star chef Aaron Lirette headed to St. Jane Chicago

Aaron Lirette, who earned a Michelin star as chef at the late GreenRiver restaurant, will head up the new restaurant opening this summer in the new St. Jane Chicago hotel.

The hotel is opening in the Carbide & Carbon Building (230 N. Michigan Ave.), formerly home to the Hard Rock Hotel. The St. Jane, named for social work pioneer Jane Addams, is part of the Aparium Hotel Group, which operates boutique hotels across the country.

The as-yet-unnamed restaurant will take over the space that was Chuck’s: A Kerry Simon Kitchen.

“There’s not a lot I can release in terms of the restaurant concept and other team members,” Lirette said. “The food will be more casual than what I did at GreenRiver, but it’ll still be technique- and ingredient-driven, which is how I’ve been cooking my whole life. It’s a beautiful building, a great location and I couldn’t be more excited to be working with this group.”

