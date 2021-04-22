Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips Announces Newest Location at ICON Park

This will be Chef Gordon Ramsay’s First Orlando Restaurant

The Location is Currently Hiring All Positions

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips ICON Park Set to Open in August 2021

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gordon Ramsay North America is excited to announce Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is coming to Orlando’s ICON Park. Slated for an August 2021 opening, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips ICON Park will seat more than 30 guests with indoor and counter seating, with additional outdoor patio seating that overlooks ICON Park’s observation wheel, picturesque fountains and lawn.

“It was a real tradition for me growing up, so I’m excited to bring that nostalgia from my youth to Orlando, for all the residents that call the City Beautiful home and the millions of tourists that visit each year,” said Ramsay.

The fast-casual British-style eatery takes it to the next level with fresh, sustainable ingredients paired with hand-crafted shakes, fresh-squeezed lemonades and ice-cold domestic and import beers. The star of the show is the fish & chips. Since Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips opened in Las Vegas in 2016, the restaurant has served over 750,000 fish & chips. Made with sustainable True Cod and coated with custard powder batter for the perfect golden crisp, the fish continues to be a standout menu item. The chips will be served “natural” with sea salt or “dirty” with truffle, parmesan and chives; chipotle, jalapeño and crisp chorizo; or bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream. Alternatives like marinated shrimp with basil and lavender or chicken and chips will also be available, along with some seasonal specials and secret menu items.

The restaurant’s color scheme is reflective of the Union Jack with blue and red with industrial hardware touches. White subway tiles line the sleek kitchen space while an iconic red telephone box serves as the restaurant’s entrance and exit.

“Opening our first of many Fish & Chips outside of Vegas is a milestone for Gordon Ramsay North America. With Gordon’s passion for classic street food, we look forward to bringing Fish & Chips to other markets in the years to come,” said Norman Abdallah, CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America.

The restaurant will create over 30 jobs and is currently hiring for all full-time and part-time positions. Interested applicants should email their resume to jobs@grna.com .

Additional information including renderings, photography and bios can be found HERE .

About Gordon Ramsay North America

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the North American restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. The company currently has ten restaurants in the U.S. across Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe and Kansas City, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is scaling dining concepts – including outdoor and take-out—as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay’s successful U.S. and international key brands, including Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak and Hell’s Kitchen.

For more information, please visit gordonramsayrestaurants.com .

About ICON Park

ICON Park

is a 20-acre, walkable entertainment destination in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District on International Drive. A perfect place to ride, dine, drink and explore, ICON Park has more than 40 amazing restaurants, funky bars, boutique shops and can’t-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, a jaw-dropping observation wheel that stands 400 feet – 40 stories – in the air. Guests can visit SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando, Orlando StarFlyer, Museum of Illusions, In The Game ICON Park and 7D Motion Theater. Dining options include Yard House, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Uncle Julio’s Mexican From Scratch, Tin Roof, Sugar Factory, Tapa Toro, Shake Shack and more. Free parking is available in a multi-level, on-site garage, just steps from all the action. Learn more at ICONParkOrlando.com . Follow ICON Park on social media @ICONParkOrlando.

About Chef Gordon Ramsay

Scottish by birth, Gordon Ramsay was brought up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and trained with some of the world’s leading chefs, such as Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France.

In 1993, Ramsay became chef of Aubergine in London, which, within three years, was awarded two Michelin stars. In 1998, at the age of 31, Ramsay set up his first wholly owned and namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which quickly received the most prestigious accolade in the culinary world – three Michelin stars. Today, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is London’s longest-running restaurant to hold this award, and Ramsay is one of only four chefs in the U.K. to maintain three stars.

Ramsay has since opened a string of successful restaurants in cities across the globe, including Doha, Qatar, Las Vegas, NV, Atlantic City, NJ, Singapore and Dubai, as well as several restaurants throughout the U.K.

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and he is the only talent on air in the U.S. with four prime-time national network shows. He hosts and executive produces “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior” and “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” all on Fox, in addition to specials including 2021’s “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.”

His multimedia production company Studio Ramsay is behind several hit shows in both the U.S. and the U.K., with a growing slate of new shows and development. Launched in 2016, Studio Ramsay was created to develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming as well as fostering new talent. Studio Ramsay is behind the highly successful FOX series “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” which was the highest rated food show of 2019, and aired a successful 2-Hour “Save our Town” Special in 2020. It’s also behind “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” on National Geographic Channel, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide, accompanied by a first-of-its-kind stand-alone Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted digital and print magazine. In the U.K., Studio Ramsay is behind the new BBC1 format “Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance.” It also produces the BAFTA-nominated “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip” for ITV, which recently aired a Christmas Special and is in production on Season 3. The second season of Road Trip was adapted for the U.S. in 2021 for a FOX Special as the successful “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.” The Studio is also behind the ITV series “The Savoy”, a fixed rig of the prestigious London hotel. Studio Ramsay also has shows in various stages of production and development for the BBC, other top U.K. Broadcasters as well as key U.S. Cable outlets.

Studio Ramsay’s Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay’s original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, which has made Ramsay the most subscribed chef on the platform. The 18-34 dominated channel launched the trending interview series “Scrambled” is also behind the highly successful Ramsay in 10, which went live during the global Covid pandemic and will return in 2021. Studio Ramsay Digital oversee sand creates content for all behind the scenes moments from Studio Ramsay linear programming and has also produced content for National Geographic and MasterClass. It also produces recipe content across Gordon’s over 75 Million plus Social Media reach including his breakout TikTok account.

Studio Ramsay was behind the daytime cooking series “Culinary Genius,” which premiered on ITV in the U.K. and syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series “Gordon on Cocaine”; and FOX’s “The F-Word Live With Gordon Ramsay.” The highly popular children’s series “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children’s channel CBBC, is also produced by Studio Ramsay.

Ramsay also executive produced Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant” and Food Network’s competition series “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; and two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course,” for Channel 4.

For his work on “MasterChef Junior,” Ramsay received a 2017 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality/Competition Program.

In 2014, Ramsay and his wife, Tana, set up the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation to make a meaningful difference to charities that are important to them. The Foundation is currently partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, one of London’s most respected Children’s Hospitals.

Ramsay received an OBE (Order of the British Empire awarded by Queen Elizabeth II) in 2006 for services to the industry.

He lives with his wife and five children, along with their two dogs, two cats and a tortoise. He divides his time between Los Angeles and London.

Follow Gordon Ramsay on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GordonRamsay , on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gordongram .

