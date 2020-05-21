Golden Chick Introduces Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich

Texas-based chicken brand restarts chicken sandwich wars with its new grab-and-go favorite

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Chick is proud to announce it has added a chicken breast sandwich to its lineup of premium, chef-inspired menu items launching Monday, May 25. The rapidly growing quick-service chicken brand is now serving the new Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich at each of its 190 restaurants including the newly opened Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Waco, Texas, locations.

“We’ve been working on introducing a great chicken breast sandwich for some time,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “As a Texas-born brand with a 50+ year heritage, we are thrilled to finally give our loyal and future guests a taste of what we are confident to be the best chicken sandwich on the market. It’s everything our loyal Golden Chick fans would expect from us and more…it’s extremely high quality, it’s big, it features our marinated chicken breast with our one-of-a-kind breading, it’s delicious! There’s nothing else like it.”

The brand’s newest menu item features a five-ounce, hand-breaded chicken breast deep-fried to golden perfection and is placed upon five tasty pickles and a layer of the brand’s house-made Lotta Zing sauce. What may arguably be the best part is Golden Chick’s famous signature hot yeast rolls fashioned into sandwich buns, baked fresh daily.

“It has been so much fun working alongside the Golden Chick team to bring the one and only Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich to its menu lineup,” said J. Sullivan, Golden Chick’s executive chef. “We wanted to include elements like the yeast roll bun and Lotta Zing sauce to the sandwich as they are unique to our brand. We cannot wait to hear what our Golden Chick family thinks about the new addition.”

The Big & Golden Sandwich is available in all Golden Chick locations and is featured at an introductory price of only $3.99 and as a combo with golden fries and a drink for $6.99.

“We are introducing this sandwich at a great value-based price because we want all of our loyal and future guests to try it and taste just how good it really is, while getting them excited for what is to come,” adds Stevens.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a family-oriented, quick-service restaurant that prides itself on perfecting its Golden Fried Chicken, Golden Roast Chicken and Golden Tenders®, along with offering a variety of other chef-inspired menu items. The brand was ranked the #4 chicken franchise by Entrepreneur, included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants in 2019 and is ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains for 2020. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and home delivery service capabilities, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has more than 185 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida. For more information about Golden Chick, its signature menu items, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Julia Monter

julia@thepowergroup.com

972-415-3434