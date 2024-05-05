The Simple Expert Tip For Making Your Homemade Candy Truly Shine

When you want to give homemade gifts to friends and family, sweet confections like peanut brittle or chewy soft caramels can be great picks. Not only are they bound to make someone smile, but they're made with extra love that really shows you care. With that said, making homemade sweets can be a tough project. So, to get treats that not only taste but look great, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Mika Shino, founder and CEO of Issei Mochi Gummies, spoke with the Daily Meal in an exclusive interview. She said, "Aesthetically, I like the handmade, artisanal feel and look of candy." She then went on to describe a few of her favorite tips for creating homemade sweets, including embracing the imperfection in the treats and playing around with natural dyes. Both of those tricks are what make your sweets stand out, and give them an edge over the typical store-bought alternatives.