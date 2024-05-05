A Roux Can Take Forever To Make, But Not With This Shortcut

Dry roux can be made on the stove or even in the microwave, but using an oven lets you step away while still having control of the color. To make the dry roux, spread the flour in an oven-safe container — like a Pyrex casserole dish, a nonstick baking sheet, or a skillet that can withstand high heat — and put in the oven at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit. As the flour toasts, you'll need to stir it occasionally to make sure it cooks evenly, and once color starts to appear, keep an eye on it because the flour will darken quickly. When it's done, remove it from the cooking vessel to prevent it from continuing to toast.

The oven method will still take a while to reach the peanut butter color you'd want for the brown and dark brown roux. It may even take between an hour and an hour and a half, depending on how thinly you've spread the flour. However, you can go about your other culinary business while the toasting is done.

Roux gets its toasted flavor from the starch's undergoing the Maillard reaction, a chemical reaction that happens when proteins and sugars meet heat (the same thing that happens when you brown meat). Even in the oven, that reaction still happens, so dry roux doesn't lose the nutty taste. You just get the easier, oil-free version.