Gloria Jean’s Coffees to Grow North Carolina Presence

A Leader in Specialty Coffee Signs Five Unit Deal with New Franchise Partner in Raleigh

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A., an innovator in the specialty coffee segment celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, has signed a multi-unit development agreement with new franchise partner, Kishor Kaneria and his nephew, Parth. The agreement will bring at least five new Gloria Jean’s Coffees locations to the Raleigh, North Carolina region, beginning with a kiosk location inside the brand new RDU Galleria, just south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, slated to open in early 2020.

The RDU Galleria is a three-story, 30,000 square foot building located just a few hundred yards away from a new Shell gas station. The Galleria is designed to provide a unique mix of convenient services for travelers including multiple dining choices. This new Gloria Jean’s Coffees location will join KFC, Pizza Hut, Wayback Burgers and Which Which on the ground floor of the building, making it the perfect pitstop for travelers looking to fuel up and grab a quick bite or a gourmet cup of coffee. The largest mall-based retailer of specialty coffee in the world, Gloria Jean’s Coffees is reinvigorating its growth strategy by exploring a wider scope of non-traditional real estate opportunities such as this new food court location in Raleigh.

“We’re thrilled to grow our North Carolina footprint with such savvy franchisees as the Kanerias with this brand-new kiosk concept that is ideal for a food court setting,” said Laina Sullivan, Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ Director of Franchise Development. “Gloria Jean’s has done exceptionally well in malls and we are enthusiastic about expanding into other real estate avenues where guests can easily enjoy a cup of Gloria Jean’s specialty coffee while on the go.”

With a simple operations model and low cost of entry, Gloria Jean’s Coffees presents an ideal franchise choice for both new and experienced franchisees who possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and a passion for serving an amazing cup of coffee. The flexibility of Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ store design allows franchisees to adapt their coffee houses to a broad range of formats and parcels from kiosks to drive-thrus.

“With decades of franchise experience, there is very specific criteria we require when choosing a brand to partner with, and Gloria Jean’s checked off all our boxes,” said Parth Kaneria. “We are thrilled to offer Gloria Jean’s exceptional coffee creations to travelers flying in and out of RDU International and we’re confident the concept will do extremely well in this high-traffic setting.”

Serving gourmet coffee in the United States since 1979, there are currently 60 locations in operation with several scheduled to open by the end of 2020. Gloria Jean’s sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a private test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two roasters. With a commitment to the guest experience, Gloria Jean’s was ranked a top three national coffee chain in customer service, along with Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee, in a recent consumer survey conducted by Newsweek.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide franchise concept and in 2014, Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roaster, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, ranked a “Top 3” Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

