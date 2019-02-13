Gilmore Global Joins Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) as New Silver Partner

Westfield, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) is pleased to announce a new silver sponsor partnership with Gilmore Global, a single source provider of training content delivery and innovative digital learning technologies.

“Gilmore Global is leading a new generation of learning – one that is propelled by digital learning technologies,” said Gabe Hosler, CHART President and Vice President of Operations Support and Training for Del Taco. “Hospitality training professionals within CHART will look to Gilmore Global’s solutions to help transform their learning organizations from traditional paper-based learning methodologies to efficient, high-performance profit centers that accelerate onboarding, training, assessments, and video-based coaching.”

“As a single source provider for the learning content delivery needs across many industries, we are often called upon to also manage and support our customer’s supply chain, accessories/giveaways, point-of-sale, signage, marketing fulfillment, geo-based direct marketing, and more,” says Richard Weedmark, Executive Vice President of Gilmore Global. “In many ways, we often become a service extension to learning organizations. We are thrilled to share our experience and expertise with the entire CHART community.”

CHART (chart.org), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professional and their organizations. With more than 500 members from over 300 multi-unit restaurant and hotel companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost three million. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources.

Since 1993 Gilmore Global has delivered content delivery solutions and integrated supply chain solutions to simplify the complexities of global operations. They help their clients deliver more at less cost. They work with some of the world’s leading global companies to unleash the potential of their learning organizations and global supply chain – driving up returns and driving out cost.