Get into the Holiday Spirit with a Spooktacular Margarita at On The Border

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand debuts seasonal Hallow’rita, available Oct. 21 – Nov. 3

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is dusting off its cauldron and mixing up an all-new wickedly delicious boozy beverage just in time for Halloween and Día de Los Muertos, concocted by On the Border’s own Chief Margarita Officer.

Beginning Oct. 21 through Nov. 3, guests can embrace the spooky season with On The Border’s $5 Hallow’rita – a grande frozen margarita with a hint of mango puree and a candy corn meltdown, garnished with a spider (ring) – not for the faint of heart!

To add to the fun, Halloween and Día de Los Muertos aren’t the only holiday guests can celebrate with the Hallow’rita. National Candy Corn Day is on Oct. 30, so grab your fellow candy corn lovers to enjoy On the Border’s candy corn meltdown and say bottoms up!

“We are the leaders in margaritas, so we wanted to tap into the spirited debate around candy corn and have a margarita that is sure to get our guests excited,” said Chief Marketing Officer EdithAnn Ramey. “The Hallow’rita is fun, innovative and – of course – delicious. It’s the perfect way for us to enjoy the season while staying true to our border-style menu.”

This festive beverage is only available until Nov. 3, so be sure to try it before it disappears off the menu. For more information and the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

