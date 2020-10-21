The Garden at Ellera Makes its Highly Anticipated Debut in Bee Cave

Boston-inspired Italian beer garden set to celebrate grand opening with Mayor of Austin on Nov. 2

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Austin community is about to get a taste of The Garden at Ellera’s one-of-a-kind Boston-style Italian bites when the beer garden opens its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 27!

Located at 12432 Bee Cave Road, The Garden at Ellera will celebrate its grand opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and champagne toast on Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Mayor of Austin Steve Adler, The Garden at Ellera’s Executive Chefs Tim Lane and Carson Symmonds, Owner Chris Meroff and the rest of the Hospitality Group’s executive team will be in attendance.

“With The Garden at Ellera, we had the opportunity to feature Boston’s spin on Italian dishes, with bites like Roman pizza and lobster rolls, to create a unique and delectable casual dining experience,” Symmonds said.

“After spending many years cooking in Rome, it became my dream to bring Italian cuisine to Austin,” Lane said. “Carson and I teamed up to make this dream a reality, and I can’t wait to see what our guests think of The Garden at Ellera’s Boston-inspired Italian food.”

The Garden at Ellera will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Additionally, guests can rent The Garden at Ellera’s rooms or the entire restaurant for private parties, such as holiday, family or corporate events.

“We are thrilled to open such a special restaurant in Austin’s Bee Cave,” Meroff said. “The Garden was created to cultivate community around delicious food and a one-of-a-kind experience. It’s a place where friends and family, and their four-legged friends, can visit under the Texas sky with patio games while delighting in fresh New England-influenced bites, craft beer and cocktails.”

The health and safety of its guests and team members is The Garden at Ellera’s utmost priority. The beer garden has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines.

Inspired by the Boston Public Gardens, The Garden at Ellera will feature striking shady oak trees, a full bar, and indoor and outdoor seating. Guests will be able to gather with friends and family to play games on the lawn and engage in seasonal events, all while enjoying one-of-a-kind New England bites.

In addition to the casual dining environment at The Garden at Ellera, the Austin community will also gain a new upscale dining restaurant next door – Ellera – when it opens in November. The high-end restaurant will transport guests to Boston’s North End via mouthwatering Italian cuisine – including signature pasta and seafood dishes – handcrafted cocktails and a range of craft beers from both Boston and Austin.

For more information about The Garden at Ellera, visit gardenatellera.com .

