Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Signs New Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Boston

Rapidly growing Mediterranean concept readies for expansion into New England market

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is continuing its mission to make fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States.

GARBANZO CEO James Park announced today that the rapidly growing Mediterranean brand has executed a franchise agreement with Designated Operating Partner Derek St. George and brother and sister duo Karl Schmidt and Leigha Schmidt to bring five GARBANZO locations to Boston.

“I’m a millennial and I’m proud of it, so I was searching for an emerging brand that attracts other millennials by using a forward-thinking approach, and GARBANZO does exactly that,” St. George said. “GARBANZO has impressive unit economics coupled with high consumer demand, making it well-poised to make its way into Boston and additional markets. We can’t wait to introduce its delicious AND nutritious house-made cuisine to our hometown; I have no doubt that everyone is going to love it.”

St. George is a Boston-native and an accomplished multi-unit manager with over 13 years of operational leadership experience. He is highly skilled in the development of people and high-performing management teams and he consistently delivers success in operational, financial, developmental and training initiatives. Having grown-up in the industry with strong brands such as Panera Bread and Blaze Pizza, St. George is keenly in-touch with what today’s consumers are looking for and how to deliver on those needs and wants.

“GARBANZO is the one brand we found that is truly ready to take the fast-casual food experience to the next level,” St. George added.

“Fine-tuning the franchising process is something that we’ve been working on since I joined the team in 2015,” Park said. “Derek and his team are the first traditional franchisees to enter the system under the new GARBANZO brand. This is a really exciting time for GARBANZO. We are on the brink of serious growth and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Derek and his team lead the way.”

GARBANZO is a Fast Casual Magazine Top 50 Mover and Shaker brand that brings guilt-free, house-made cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment – all at a great value. All menu items are made from scratch at the restaurant and use only the freshest ingredients to create high-quality, flavor-focused eats. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from expertly grilled top-quality meats and crisp fresh salads to gyros, Laffa wraps and pillowy pita freshly baked throughout the day. GARBANZO is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners – and believes that if eat better you’ll feel brighter.

GARBANZO is one of the fastest-growing brands in the health-forward restaurant category. With strong all-around financial fundamentals, low start-up costs and desirable territories available throughout the U.S., GARBANZO is actively seeking qualified multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. For franchising information, email pita@eatgarbanzo.com or visit eatgarbanzo.com/franchising.

GARBANZO is headquartered in Colorado with 29 locations nationwide with many new units in development including its newest restaurants opening on the campus of the University of Notre Dame and in Creve Coeur, Mo. in February and Denver International Airport in summer 2019. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

GARBANZO: Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

