Fuel Your Well-Being During Original ChopShop’s Eighth Annual Juice Week

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body to give away free juice for a year and more Jan. 18-22

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Original ChopShop is kicking off 2021 by celebrating Juice Week with giveaways and specials that not only taste good, but will make you Feel Good, too.

The neighborhood eatery will celebrate Juice Week from Jan. 18 through Jan. 22 with an all-new juice, fresh-squeezed in-app rewards and a chance to win fresh juice for a year!

First, fresh juice fans need to download the Original ChopShop Chops app for daily surprise juice specials! Guests with the app will be surprised each morning during Juice Week with a random exclusive juice reward to “Fuel Their Well-Being!” Rewards will include a free juice upsize, $1 off the brand’s new seasonal juice, $2 off any 16 oz. juice, double points on orders that include a juice and even a FREE 16 oz. juice! The only catch? Guests will have just one day to redeem each reward before it’s gone. The Chops app makes it easier and faster for guests to enjoy their feel-good favorites and is available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores.

It’s also Vitamin CZN at Original ChopShop! To prepare for Juice Week, the brand launched an internal contest to find its team members’ best secret juice recipes. Vitamin CZN, created by Ebony Green, a Park and Preston team member, was the clear winner! This sweet and tangy juice is packed full of vitamins and nutrients and is perfect for boosting your immune system! It is made with pineapple, apple, lime, carrot, roma tomato, turmeric and ginger and will only be available from Jan. 18 to March 14. Be sure to enjoy this limited-time juice before it’s chopped from the menu.

Guests should also follow Original ChopShop on Instagram , @OriginalChopShop, because the brand is hosting a sweepstakes where guests can enter to win FREE juice for a year! And in the spirit of inspiring others to Just Feel Good, Original ChopShop will give the first 500 entrants an in-app reward for one FREE 16 oz. Juice to redeem in February! Those interested in entering can click the link in the brand’s Instagram bio or visit originalchopshop.com starting Monday, Jan. 18!

“Fresh-squeezed juice is a core component of our brand and menu,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “We love Juice Week because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate and share our feel-good category with our guests. Our team takes great pride in crafting each of our juices with premium ingredients that leave you feeling energized and refreshed. We can’t wait to inspire our guests to Just Feel Good next week by giving away fresh juice and launching our immune-boosting Vitamin CZN!”

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 15 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

