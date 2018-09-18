Fruit and vegetable storage: Trust us, you're doing it wrong

For my entire life I've stored cucumbers in the refrigerator.

Well, I've been doing it wrong. According to the University of California-Davis, cucumbers should be stored only at room temperature. They are apparently sensitive to temperatures below 50 degrees and will last much longer if you keep them out on your counter.

I read this fact recently in a Washington Post story so I decided to try to find out what other mistakes I'm making when it comes to storing fruits and vegetables.

Here's the rundown, according to UC Davis:

In the refrigerator:

* Apples: If your plan is to keep them longer than a week. If you want to eat them sooner you can store them on the counter. I like my apples cold though so I'll continue to keep mine in the fridge.)

* Sweet corn: This is another surprise for me. Sweet corn is best eaten immediately but you can put it in a zip bag and store it in your fridge for about 3 days. The chill slows the corn from losing its sweetness.

* Blackberries, blueberries, strawberries and raspberries

* Grapes

* Asparagus

* Broccoli

* Brussels sprouts

* Cherries

* Herbs (except basil)

* Leafy vegetables

* Carrots

Ripen on the counter, then store in the refrigerator

Note: I think generally for this category the idea is to prolong shelf life. You allow them to ripen and then the chill of the fridge stalls further ripening, allow you to keep them longer.

* Avocados: For me, I never store these in the refrigerator because when I do get them, we eat them quickly. But if you buy a lot of avocados and you want them to last a little longer, the refrigerator does allow you to keep them up to a week.

* Peaches: We tend to eat them quickly in my house, especially when they are local and in season. So they never go in the fridge)

* Kiwi

* Pears

* Plums

Store only at room temperature

* Tomatoes: Don't put those tomatoes in the fridge, people. It stops them from ripening and kills any flavor they have.

* Fresh basil: Think of it like a cut flower. Put it into a glass with some water to maintain freshness.

* Garlic: You can extend the life of your garlic by keeping it in an environment that's about 60 to 65 degrees and not too wet or too dry. Should also be store in a well ventilated area.

* Potatoes: If you put potatoes in the fridge, the starch changes to sugar and can cause the potatoes to discolor and taste sweet once cooked.

* Onions: Only store peeled or cut onions in the fridge. Keeping whole onions in the fridge can soften their texture. (I always keep mine in the fridge so another mistake I'm making).

* Grapefruit, Mandarin oranges, lemons and limes: This is on the University of California-Davis' list but there's actually a lot of back and forth on whether you can or should store citrus fruits in the fridge. Some say they will keep longer in the fridge and others say it's best to eat them quickly and store at room temperature. For me, I always put any citrus fruit in the fridge.

* Bananas

* Watermelons

* Cantaloupe

* Cucumbers

Yes, you can freeze

Here's my own two cents on food preservation. Some of your fresh produce can be frozen too.

Bananas: No matter how many or few bananas I buy, it's never the right amount in my house. Often times, I'll have bananas that are turning black and I often don't have time to bake a banana bread or come up with something else to use them. So I'll cut them into chunks and freeze them. Then I'll have them ready to go in a smoothie. (I add Greek yogurt, milk and the frozen bananas, which eliminates the need for ice and the smoothie has a thicker, richer flavor.)

Berries: My favorite kind to freeze are local strawberries when they are in season. I buy extra and freeze some to have over the winter (again in a smoothie.) I wash them, remove the stems and slice them if they are on the larger side and put them into a freezer bag.

Tomatoes: I am a brown thumb so I don't garden but I'm fortunate enough to have a mom who is an incredible gardener. As a result we get a lot of tomatoes most summer and if I'm out of time and cannot keep up with what she's giving me, I'll freeze them, especially plum or cherry tomatoes. I'll wash them, remove the stem and slice in half or smaller if they are big and put them into a freezer bag. In the winter I can use them in soup or chili or as part of a fresh pasta sauce.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628