The French Quarter Welcomes New Orleans’ 1st Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery café chain now open

New Orleans, LA (RestaurantNews.com) The French Quarter is now even sweeter!

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, the premium dessert destination known for its freshly baked confections, has just opened its first New Orleans cafe.

Located at 207 N. Peters, in the French Quarter, the new street café is offering freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, smoothies and cold beverages. The café is also a delicious lunch and dinner option thanks to its wide array of savory offerings, including panini sandwiches, wraps and flatbreads.

The New Orleans café is owned and operated by husband-and-wife franchisees Ryan and Kristy Franatovich.

“Ryan and I were both born and raised in New Orleans and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip to the heart and soul of our city,” said Kristy Franatovich. “I invite locals from the 504 and visitors alike to come by and see our beautiful new café.”

The New Orleans café marks the second Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in Louisiana and the 163rd worldwide. The café is open Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m to 11 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500”. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestlé®, Toll House® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

