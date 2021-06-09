Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Announces New Prototype Option Amid Franchise Development Momentum

Leading Fast-Casual Brand Positioned To Achieve Significant Growth Throughout 2021

Wichita, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has broken ground on a new site set to host the brand’s newest restaurant prototype. Located in Salina, Kansas, this prototype marks an exciting new chapter for the brand’s design evolution as this option is its first model without a dining room, hosting a double drive-thru and a walk-up ordering station. With more than a dozen restaurants set to open in the first half of 2021, Freddy’s is poised to continue making significant development growth in the coming months and currently boasts a strong development pipeline on track to open more than 45 restaurants in 2021.

The new prototype offers an additional option for franchisees looking to capitalize on the consumer demand following the pandemic. Features of the new restaurant design were determined following a thorough brand study on drive-thru operations and Guest habits, and include a double drive-thru lane, parking stalls for curbside pickup, a walk-up window, and patio seating. Construction is expected to take place throughout the summer, with a potential opening date in late August.

“As we continue to make such great strides in our franchise development growth, we’re proud that our restaurant design strategy has continued to evolve, allowing us to offer a variety of options to meet the varying needs of our Guests,” said Chris Dull, CEO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. “This prototype is the latest in a variety of available options and will cater to the growing number of our on-the-go Guests who are mobile-minded and benefit from the ease and convenience of this prototype’s features. This new restaurant design option will fit seamlessly with our existing drive-thru and mobile ordering capabilities.

Among the new openings in 2021 so far, Freddy’s has celebrated new locations in key markets such as Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia. The brand continued its non-traditional expansion with the opening of a location in the Wichita Wind Surge Minor League Baseball stadium. Upcoming openings taking place in the coming months include El Paso, Texas; Durango, Colorado; Florence, South Carolina; Streetsboro, Ohio; Lexington, Kentucky; Newton, Kansas, and a Linden, New Jersey location that will mark the first Freddy’s in the state. By July, the brand expects to have expanded its presence to a milestone 33 states.

“As our year-to-date growth demonstrates, we are well positioned to bring the Freddy’s experience to a number of new communities throughout the country,” said Dull. “The continued growth we’re experiencing is a direct result of the hard work that our incredible Freddy’s family of Team Members and franchise owners continue to deliver, and we’re thrilled to share in this success with them. This new prototype option is just another example of our constant efforts to continue The Freddy’s Way as we expand our offerings to franchise owners and look forward to the many new possibilities and benefits it offers our Guests.”

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at maryc@freddysusa.com or 316-719-7854, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com .

About Freddy’s

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021. Today, Freddy’s has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy’s has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, The 2021 Restaurant Business 10 Fastest Growing Chains in the U.S. List, Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine’s 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Contact:

Lucy Kaneb

Fish Consulting

lkaneb@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

