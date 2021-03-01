Franchise Growth Solutions Adds Farm to Table Pioneer to Its Franchise Roster in 2021

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC , one of the leading franchise development and sales organizations, has added Friend of a Farmer restaurant and bakery to its growing list of franchise concepts available in 2021. One of the original restaurants behind the farm-to-table movement that uses fresh and local ingredients, New-York based Friend of a Farmer has been an Irving Place, New York institution since 1986; known for its warm country décor, seasonal ingredients and freshly pressed juices and cocktails.

“As a patron of Friend of a Farmer for many years, the time is right to bring their category-defining concept to more people.” Says Franchise Growth Solutions founder, Gary Occhiogrosso. “Friend of a Farmer’s proven business model and turnkey system allows franchisees to bring a fresh, innovative, farm to table concept to their neighborhoods at a time when localism is on the rise and guests demand sustainability in their dining choices.”

TRI-STATE FRANCHISES AVAILABLE

Mr. Occhiogrosso and the franchise team at Friend of a Farmer plan to expand the business model from one location in 2020 to three locations by 2022. Start up and emerging franchise brands like Friend of a Farmer benefit from Occhiogrosso’s assistance with site selection, protected territories, multiple unit sales, 3rd party financing, training, and marketing support. Friend of a Farmer franchises are currently available in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

FRANCHISING IN A PANDEMIC MARKET

The pandemic has created a pivotal time in the workforce and many Americans are opting to own their own businesses to guide their futures. Franchising offers small business ownership with larger, name brand resources and the experience to increase success.

“There has never been a better time for entrepreneurs to invest in their futures by franchising.” Reports Occhiogrosso. “Interest rates are at an all-time low and interest in food concepts is at an all-time high. Establishments that offer dine in, take out & delivery options are poised for even more growth as consumers continue to emerge from the pandemic.” He adds. “Buying into a proven system with the support that a franchise offers is a combination for success.” Since the start of the pandemic, Occhiogrosso’s Franchise Growth Solutions has signed 17 new clients.

Mr. Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, has over 30 years’ experience in franchise development and sales, and was integral to the success of nationally recognized brands including Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, and those found under the multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC. As one of the area’s leading franchise sales and brand strategists, Occhiogrosso has helped bring brands like Acai Express, MATTO Espresso, Burger Village and Gofer Ice Cream to a national audience. His firm specializes in all five phases of a franchise company: Franchise Development, Sales, Infrastructure, Growth and Successful Exit.

In addition to franchising restaurant concepts, Occhiogrosso is also an adjunct Associate Professor of Restaurant Concepts/Business Development and Entrepreneurship at New York University School of Professional Studies, and a frequent contributor to Forbes magazine.

For more information on Franchise Growth Solutions and/or owning your own Friend of a Farmer restaurant concept, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at info@frangrow.com .

About Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC

Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven “Coach, Mentor & Grow®” system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.

About Friend of a Farmer

Since 1986, Friend of a Farmer has been a pioneer in the farm-to-table movement with a reputation for seasonally fresh and local ingredients served within a uniquely crafted dining experience. Offering guests a warm familiar feeling found only in the countryside, the restaurants décor is carefully crafted and hand built – including columns, ceilings, floors, and fireplaces. The menu offers locally sourced and fresh ingredients. Specialty cocktails and homemade juices are farm pressed. Carefully selected wines are focused on boutique, family owned vineyards, many of which are sustainable and bio-dynamic. Friend of a Farmer serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, supper, dessert, and happy hour.

