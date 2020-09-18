Fort Monroe Authority / handout
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Fort Monroe sets aside $691,000 in funds for Peninsula area homeless support agencies

September 18, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Fort Monroe Authority / handout

Separate agreements set aside $691,000 in total which will be spread among three agencies.