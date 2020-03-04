Foodservice Training Portal Releases Infectious Disease Awareness Program for Foodservice Operators

Preventing Illness & Establishing Healthy Practices with Healthy Habits eStart

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Foodservice Training Portal, a leading provider of online learning tools for the foodservice and hospitality industries, is pleased to announce the public release of its newest course, Healthy Habits eStart . Using CDC and NIH recommendations and protocols, this online training program provides foodservice and hospitality employees with critical information to prepare for, respond to and prevent the spread of infectious disease in their workplace.

Healthy Habits eStart was originally created in the fall of 2019 for Foodservice Training Portal’s institutional feeder clients. The course content was focused on how to respond to cold and flu season based on CDC and NIH recommendations. In light of recent events, supplemental content on Coronavirus (COVID-19) has also been added.

Topics covered in Healthy Habits eStart include:

Understanding viruses and how illness spreads

Basics on the common cold and flu

General healthy habits

Workplace strategies to prevent illness in the foodservice environment

Effective cleaning protocols

Proper handwashing technique

Synopsis of Coronavirus (COVID-19): symptoms & transmission

Based on the high traffic, frequent interactions and social nature of the service industry, it is important to keep in mind the protocols and guidelines that can prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. However, in a climate of flu, strengthening cold strains, Coronavirus/COVID-19 and other highly infectious diseases, it is critical that foodservice operations demonstrate best practices to keep employees and customers safe.

“This course provides an opportunity for foodservice operators to responsibly react to our national COVID-19 situation, while perhaps more importantly, implement training that is relevant year over year with regards to the annual flu season. Every operator knows what it costs them when employees call out sick, get each other sick or worse, project illness upon your customers. Healthy Habits eStart distills the facts about infectious disease into an easily digestible format for foodservice employees. This allows them to then act and respond with confidence and understanding in their workplace- protecting themselves and your business,” stated Eric Webster, Managing Director of Foodservice Training Portal.

Healthy Habits eStart will launch on 3/6/20 and can be utilized as a standalone course or as part of Foodservice Training Portal’s comprehensive Foodservice Success University offering. For more information, to request a demo or purchase Healthy Habits eStart , visit: https://foodservicetrainingportal.com/healthyhabits

