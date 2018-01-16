Food find: Warm up with seafood soups at Catch-N-Release

Tasty discovery: Kickin’ chicken-n-shrimp soup and catch-n-clam chowder.

Destination: Catch-N-Release, 2 Towne Centre Way, Hampton.

Price: $9.75.

Hours: 4 p.m. to late Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to late Sunday.

More info: hamptoncatchnrelease.com or 757-251-6655.

Chilly weather calls for warm food — preferably, a cup of warm soup. Temperatures are predicted to as low as 20 degrees this week and Catch-N-Release in Hampton has a few soups to help warm you up. I recently tried a cup of the kickin’ chicken-n-shrimp soup ($5) and a cup of the catch-n-clam chowder ($4.75).

The kickin’ chicken-n-shrimp soup was definitely the standout of the two. With its hints of spice, a little salt and notes of cayenne pepper, the soup tasted like a cup of Cajun seasoning that sparked my taste buds. It was notably spicy without being too hot.

The tender pieces of chicken and shrimp made it even better by giving the creamy soup broth a few flavors of the ocean. I also really enjoyed the diced tomatoes that offered a sweet addition to the somewhat spicy dish.

The catch-n-clam chowder also was a delight. Inside the heavy cream chowder were salted chopped clams. The chowder also included typical clam chowder ingredients such as chunky diced potatoes, onions and celery that added some crunch to the soup.

Catch-N-Release is located in the same shopping center as AMC Hampton Towne Centre 24. The casual dining restaurant offers a raw bar, salads, seafood and burgers. It also serves daily specials and a daily happy hour from 4-8 p.m.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.