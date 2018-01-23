Food find | Root beer flavors barbecue sandwich from Cast Iron Catering

Tasty discovery: Root beer barbecue pulled pork sandwich.

Destination: Cast Iron Catering Co. food truck (most recent destination at Oozlefinch Craft Brewery on Fort Monroe).

Price: $9.60

More info: ets757.com or 757-408-2245.

Just because it has been cold doesn’t mean you can’t have a cold glass of beer. Pair that with a delicious meal from Cast Iron Catering Co. and you just might have cured your winter blues.

I tried Cast Iron Catering Co. while it was parked at The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery on Fort Monroe recently. The truck also is referred to as The Urban Meatery because it offers a variety of meats as well as barbecue favorites and traditional Southern delights. It also has vegetarian options.

I’m not sure if it was because I was at a brewery, but the root beer barbecue pulled pork sandwich caught my eye. The sandwich came with a side — I chose cilantro sour cream potato salad.

The root beer barbecue sauce drenched the juicy shredded pulled pork, giving the meat a sweeter taste, with a hint of pepper.

As for the potato salad, the sour cream and faint touch of citrusy cilantro were prevalent in every bite. The meal helped complement my beer flight, of which the Love Gun Gose — from the sour program, flavored with cherry — was my favorite.

Cast Iron Catering Co. also offers mac and cheese, a roasted chicken sandwich, brisket and other side options that all looked mouth-watering.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.