Food Find | Crab soup on the water at Captain Chuck-a-Mucks

Tasty discovery: Unisex crab soup.

Price: $5.95 cup, $8.95 bowl.

Destination: Captain Chuck-a-Mucks Sandbar and Grill, 21088 Marina Road in Rescue, Isle of Wight County.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

More info: 757-356-1005 or captainchuck-a-mucks.com.

On a certain level, the name is meant as a joke — Captain Chuck-a-Mucks Sandbar and Grill in Isle of Wight County promotes its signature she crab soup as Our Famous Unisex Crab Soup.

The punch line — that they have to call it that because they don’t check each crab for gender — began with the original owner Chuck Lawrence and is still used today at the lively little eatery overlooking Jones Creek.

But make no mistake, Lawrence took the soup seriously, and so do David and Brooke Floyd, who have owned Chuck-a-Mucks for three years now. After all, this is the menu item that drew a rave review from Food Network host Guy Fieri a decade ago on one of his “Where the Locals Eat” episodes. (He was impressed with the amount of crab meat and the size of the chunks.)

Mike Thornton, who tends bar, said the most important thing to know is that the soup is made from scratch with fresh ingredients, including crabs from Sam Rust Seafood in Hampton.

“You can buy a pre-made base, like you would use chicken or beef bouillon, and it would still be good,” Thornton said. “But we don’t use that. It’s better if you use everything fresh. We use culinary cream and half-and-half, some sherry, and of course fresh crab meat and roe.”

The recipe was created by Lawrence when he first opened Chuck-a-Mucks two decades ago, adding his own touches to a recipe he had learned from his grandmother. It is so popular — “it’s our signature item,” Thornton said — that the new owners weren’t about to change it.

The restaurant sells it by the quart for carry-out orders.

“We don’t cut corners,” Thornton said. “It costs a little more to make it that way, but you know what? You might be able to get a cup of soup somewhere else for $4.95, but when you pay $5.95 for ours you can taste the difference.”

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw