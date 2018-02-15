Food On Demand launching restaurant delivery conference in Plano, Texas

Announcing Food On Demand Conference at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West March 19-20, 2018. Agenda includes executives from Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEverything and Starship Technologies.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Dallas metro area will be home to the first-ever Food On Demand Conference, a two-day event bringing together third-party delivery providers, restaurant operators, robot and software developers and restaurant analysts to discuss the future of foodservice amid the rapid growth of retail and restaurant delivery.

Executives from the largest nationwide restaurant delivery platforms, Grubhub and DoorDash, will both be presenting keynote addresses at the conference, which will be held at the new Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West, March 19-20. Additional presenting brands include Postmates, UberEverything, Olo, Starship Robot, Denny’s, Snagajob and Dickey’s BBQ.

Attendees will gain vital market and operating insights by attending high-level workshops covering a wide variety of food-delivery topics. Presenters also will provide proprietary surveys, statistics and first-hand experience integrating delivery into existing restaurant operations. This is actionable information that attendees can immediately apply to their businesses, no matter what their delivery experience is.

The Food On Demand Conference is the only conference solely dedicated to the mobile ordering and third-party delivery market in foodservice. Ideal attendees are restaurant owners, C-store and grocery operators, meal-kit providers, caterers, corporate feeders and tech-to-go companies. Also invited to attend are delivery providers, packaging companies and technology providers.

“Dallas-Ft. Worth is one of the hottest metro areas in the U.S. restaurant scene and a natural, easy-to-reach destination for our attendees with the new Legacy West development in Plano,” said Food On Demand Editor Nancy Monroe. “We are bringing together the smartest, most forward-thinking minds in the restaurant, delivery and tech worlds to help our attendees learn best practices and profit as more of the nation’s collective dining spend shifts to take-out and delivered occasions.”

Sessions will include case studies from successful restaurant delivery operators, robotics and other autonomous and drone technology, groundbreaking innovations in meal delivery packaging, valuable data gleaned from delivery providers and restaurant software developers, gig-economy experts on and retaining the most professional and reliable drivers, legal and financial pitfalls of delivery, and the results of an exclusive national survey of leading third-party delivery services.

Additional information about the conference, including registration, is available at www.FoodOnDemandNews.com or 800-528-3296.

About Food On Demand

Food On Demand’s mission is to cover information and news at the intersection of Food, Technology & Mobility. Topics include restaurant meal delivery, prepared meals in supermarkets, food trucks, subscription meal kits, institutional dining, plus the industries that support all these different businesses, from packaging to technology, legal matters to financial issues.

In addition to a monthly e-newsletter, Food On Demand maintains an online blog, hosts webinars and produces an annual conference. All of this is designed to bring together key players in the industry and promote education, growth and business deals from within the mobile ordering and delivery community.

The Food On Demand team has 30 years of experience hosting successful events. We have built long-term relationships with restaurant operators, technology companies and industry experts from all over the country. We specialize in putting together events that educate our attendees, plus help to facilitate our sponsors in generating business at the events. For more information on Food On Demand News, including conference registration and our newsletter, please visit: foodondemandnews.com

About Restaurant Finance Monitor

Food On Demand Conference is co-hosted by Restaurant Finance Monitor, a publication that provides valuable financing sources for growing restaurant companies and insight into the restaurant business that can’t be found elsewhere. Its annual Restaurant Finance & Development Conference and Franchise Finance & Growth Conference bring franchisors and multi-unit franchisees together in the premier dealmakers events in the restaurant world.

Contact:

Tom Kaiser, Deputy Editor

Food On Demand

612-767-3209

tkaiser@foodondemandnews.com