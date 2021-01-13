Florida lawmakers pass judgment on Trump as House debates impeachment

January 13, 2021 | 10:55amFrom www.sun-sentinel.com
John McCall / South Florida Sun Sentinel
As the House debates impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting the deadly riot a week ago at the Capitol, the Florida delegation is split along party lines. All the Democrats are expected to vote in favor of impeaching Trump. Republicans are likely to stick with their party’s president. U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, said the insurrectionists had some inside assistance — and didn’t rule out the possibility that they were helped by some members of Congress.